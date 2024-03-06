TTEC Publishes 2023 Impact and Sustainability Report

Report expands from a traditional ESG focus into a broader impact and sustainability mandate.

DENVER, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, released the company's 2023 Impact and Sustainability Report on March 1, 2024.

The Report, a part of TTEC's annual transparency commitment to its stakeholders, has evolved, matured, and expanded over the last few years from a traditional ESG focus into a broader impact and sustainability mandate.

"TTEC's dedication to impact and sustainability aligns with our company values and brings out the very best in all of us," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO of TTEC.

The 2023 Impact and Sustainability Report highlights TTEC's progress on the journey for sustainable and socially responsible growth, which prioritizes investments in its people and communities, commitment to good governance, and doing its part in climate stewardship.

"Corporate responsibility and sustainable growth are important priorities for all of us at TTEC," said Shelly Swanback, president of TTEC and the chair of the TTEC Executive ESG Council. "We are committed to transparency and driving positive change through our environmental, social, and governance initiatives."

The 2023 Impact & Sustainability Report highlights:

TTEC's Impact Strategy Practice that is focused on fueling economic vibrancy around the world, where quality employment opportunities can make a generational difference

that is focused on fueling economic vibrancy around the world, where quality employment opportunities can make a generational difference The company's Responsible AI Use Council, which was launched to govern the ethical use of artificial intelligence in TTEC business and service offerings

which was launched to govern the ethical use of artificial intelligence in TTEC business and service offerings The expansion of TTEC's Diversity Council's charter to take Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives beyond the United States to many geographies where the company has employees

to take Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives beyond to many geographies where the company has employees Climate Change and Environmental Responsibility Policy, which formalizes TTEC's long-standing environmental stewardship commitment

which formalizes TTEC's long-standing environmental stewardship commitment TTEC's supplier onboarding processes that bring assurance that the company's suppliers share its values

that bring assurance that the company's suppliers share its values Global Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions disclosures, and how they build the foundation for Scope 3 reporting and emission-reduction targets

As part of its Impact and Sustainability initiative, in 2023 TTEC also embraced the transparency offered by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TFCD) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), aligning to them as well as to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, which it has done in prior years.

The complete 2023 Impact and Sustainability Report is available on the TTEC website at https://www.ttec.com/impact-and-sustainability-report.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

CONTACT: Marjorie Chimes, [email protected]

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.