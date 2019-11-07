TTEC to Celebrate Grand Opening of Newest Humanify Customer Engagement Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced it will host the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of its newest center on Thursday, Nov. 14 and welcomes the community to join in the celebration.

"TTEC is proud to be a part of Oklahoma City, with its communitywide focus on education and training, as well as its significant military and veteran population," said Darryl Prater, Senior Vice President of Operations, TTEC. "Our new brand ambassadors are service-minded, eager to further their professional development, and create captivating experiences for the customers they serve."

"We could not be happier for TTEC to officially begin their operations in Oklahoma City," said Greater Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO Roy H. Williams. "Beyond the jobs and economic impact they will provide, TTEC brings a reputation of being a great partner in the community, especially with the military and veteran communities. We are excited to see their impact in the community for years to come."

TTEC would like to thank its community partners who were instrumental in the establishment of the company's operations in Oklahoma City, including the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, City of Oklahoma City, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and Oklahoma Works.

Taking part in the Grand Opening celebration alongside Prater will be Williams, Clayton Cooper Executive Director Operations for TTEC and others. Media and others interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to media@ttec.com.

Ahead of the Grand Opening, TTEC is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for positions such as licensed claims adjusters and those with customer service experience interested in growing a career to become a claims adjuster. Oklahoma City employees will benefit from the opportunity to support a global company, potential career advancement, competitive pay, exciting employee rewards and bonuses, and an interactive work environment. Veterans are especially encouraged to apply.

TTEC Oklahoma City Humanify Customer Engagement Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, November 14

1-3 p.m.

TTEC Job Fair

Wednesday, November 13

1-5 p.m.

7725 W. Reno Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73127

(in auditorium - enter through Building 2 door)

For a full list of locations and available positions, visit www.ttec.com/careers

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

Investor Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Nick Cerise +1.303.397.8331 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

