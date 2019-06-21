TTEC to Debut AI-Enabled Associate Assist Solution at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2019

DENVER, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, will be showcasing Associate Assist and other innovative technology solutions for AI-enhanced training, omnichannel interactions and journey orchestration during Customer Contact Week, June 24-27, in Las Vegas.

TTEC creates employee experiences that increase engagement and designs, builds and operates customer experiences that deliver results. The company's approach to AI and automation balances human intuition and creativity with the computational power and efficiency of technology. TTEC uses Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) to empower employees and deliver seamless service experiences that enable hyper personalization, increase response time and improve accuracy.

Associate Assist augments associates by monitoring conversations between associates and customers and scanning through data to deliver the suggested next best action or response to the associate, in real-time. In addition, the solution establishes a closed loop, AI-enhanced, self-training knowledge base that is used not only to train new associates but also improve associate accuracy, efficiency and consistency.

This approach results in:

Reduction in Average Handle Time (AHT) by 20%

Improvement in First Contact Resolution (FCR) by up to 10%

Increased Net Promoter Score (NPS) by nearly 15%

Throughout the show, TTEC will be demonstrating Associate Assist in Booth #724 featuring the TTEC Experience. The company is also offering site tours of the company's CX Innovation Lab in Las Vegas to a select few from the CCW audience on Monday, June 24. Booth visitors and site visit participants will learn more about the company's technology solutions, such as:

AI Bots

AI-Enhanced Training

Omnichannel

Journey Orchestration

TTEC has been named a finalist for this year's CCW Excellence Awards for Best Training and Development Solution. The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance. TTEC won the CCW Excellence Award for Best Training and Development Program in 2017 and was named a finalist for the same award in 2018.

Learn more about the company's award-winning programs during CCW's Interactive Discussion Group #15 on Wednesday, June 26 from 10:50am – 12:30pm. TTEC will also be sharing perspectives on Omnichannel during Interactive Discussion Group #22, from 3:55pm – 5:40pm.

"TTEC brings together people, process and technology to deliver seamless customer experiences and drive digital transformation for our clients. Digital transformation is not only about how technology facilitates customer self-servicing but also enabling customer service professionals to deliver seamless support," said Judi Hand, Chief Revenue Officer, TTEC. "During CCW, we look forward to demonstrating how AI, bots, RPA and knowledge management enhance human connections and optimize business results for our clients."

To learn more about the TTEC Experience and connect with the company at CCW, visit https://www.ttec.com/events/ccw-2019

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

