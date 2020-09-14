TTEC Wins Asia-Pacific Grand Stevie Award For CultureCX Innovation In The Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Only 5 companies from over 1,000 nominations were recognized as Grand Stevie Award winners

TTEC's CultureCX movement digitizes the employee experience to attract, support, and develop motivated individuals in both remote and brick-and-mortar settings

TTEC awarded for digital employee initiatives including AI digital employee assistants, gamified mobile apps, and virtual sandbox training

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, earned top honors in the Philippines with a Grand Stevie® Award for its innovative CultureCX employee program.

The Grand Stevies are awarded to entries with the highest workplace excellence scores in each of four nations: Australia, China, Philippines and South Korea, plus one organization of the year. The awards were chosen from more than 1,000 workplace excellence nominations in the 29-nation APAC region.

TTEC's award-winning entry, "CultureCX Fuels Employee and Client Success," highlights the CultureCX movement that digitizes the employee experience to attract, support, and develop motivated individuals in both remote and brick-and-mortar settings. For example:

Louie the AI digital assistant guides employees through the hiring and onboarding process with personalized support.

Digital sandbox learning environments, RealPlay training bot simulations, and wiki-style knowledgebases reduced employee training time by 30- 50% and boosted speed to proficiency by 15-25%.

Employees use the Gamefied Talent Engine mobile app to track achievements, badges, and compete in a fun gamified environment to develop their careers and unlock privileges and fun benefits.

CultureCX was especially critical to building a strong culture during the pandemic outbreak earlier this year when thousands of employees moved to work at home. The virtual tools allowed employees to stay connected to teammates and supervisors in interactive and engaging ways designed specifically to be digital-first.

"CultureCX is about equipping our employees with the training, equipment, technology, and environment that allow all of us at TTEC to be the best versions of ourselves. Our experience is that this investment in our environment and culture adds strategic value to our clients," said Arthur Nowak, senior vice president of Asia Pacific Operations, TTEC. "Together, we are creating meaningful employee experiences that drive memorable customer experiences. We are honored to be recognized with such a prestigious and elite award."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 22.

"Though 2020 has had more challenging times than anyone expected, the Grand Stevie Awards winners prove that through determination, resiliency, and innovation that it's still possible to succeed during rough times" said Maggie Gallagher, President of the Stevie Awards. "We commend this year's Stevie Award winners for their achievements, and we look forward to celebrating them on 22 September."

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the company's 51,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com/asiapacific.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://asia.StevieAwards.com.

