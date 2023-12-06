TTEC wins Talent Acquisition Team of the Year at OnCon Icon Awards

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

TTEC's comprehensive and compassionate approach to hiring talented associates earns top honors

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that it won Talent Acquisition Team of the Year at the OnCon Icon Awards 2023.

TTEC was selected as the overall winner of this award, chosen from a group of 100 finalists. Winners of this prestigious award demonstrate a considerable impact on the rest of the organization, make strong contributions to the talent acquisition community, show innovation, and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

"I am so proud to see our Talent Acquisition team making waves around the world with their groundbreaking work in attracting and retaining top talent," said Laura Butler, Chief People Officer at TTEC. "They create an unforgettable candidate journey that ensures we hire the best and brightest in the field who are well-positioned to deliver on TTEC's purpose of bringing humanity to business. How do they do it? It's simple. They put people first and treat every candidate with care and respect."

"Congratulations to TTEC for achieving the prestigious Talent Acquisition Team of the Year Award at the 2023 OnCon Icon Awards," said Sean Tomarelli, Founder and CEO at OnConferences. "This recognition is a testament to your team's unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and outstanding leadership. Your success sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry, inspiring others to reach for greatness."

TTEC hires globally for frontline associates who interact directly with customers and provide exceptional experiences through service and sales, in addition to candidates with specialized skills like tax preparers, licensed insurance professionals, and the ability to speak multiple languages. Positions also include a wide variety of support roles to operate an international customer experience leader.

The OnCon Icon Top 100 Awards are peer and community voted awards that are determined by community and organizational observation of work. Winners represent some of the top individuals and teams in the entire world.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 64,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Address
6312 S. Fiddler's Green Circle
Suite 100N
Greenwood Village, 
CO 80111

Investor Contact
Paul Miller
[email protected]

303-397-8641

Media Contact
Tim Blair
[email protected]

303-397-9267

