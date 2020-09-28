TTEC's Board of Directors Declared an Increase in the Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that on September 25, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on October 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2020. This semi-annual dividend represents a 17.6 percent increase over the dividend paid in April 2020 and 25.0 percent increase over the dividend paid in October 2019.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands and government agencies. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 51,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

