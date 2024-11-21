TuanChe Plans to Venture into the Cryptocurrency Sector, Seeking New Investment and Expansion Opportunities

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe," "Company," "we," or "our") (NASDAQ: TC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advisory agreement with Waterside Inc. ("Waterside") to assist TuanChe in identifying suitable cryptocurrency mining equipment and related resources. This collaboration marks an important step in TuanChe's exploration of new business opportunities in the digital economy.

On November 13, 2024, the price of Bitcoin surged again, surpassing $90,000 per coin. This latest surge further highlights the attractiveness of the cryptocurrency mining industry as a high-return sector. The engagement of Waterside aligns with TuanChe's strategic plan to diversify its business operations by venturing into the digital currency space. Waterside will provide consulting support in this area, including advice on product design, specifications, electricity pricing, and hosting service rates.

This initiative represents TuanChe's initial step into diversifying its business portfolio. By entering the cryptocurrency mining sector, the Company aims to lay a foundation for future growth while delivering greater value to its shareholders.

TuanChe plans to provide regular updates to its shareholders regarding the progress of this initiative.

About TuanChe Limited

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is China's leading automotive marketplace platform. TuanChe is dedicated to connecting automotive consumers with manufacturers, dealers, and service providers. By integrating its digital platforms with offline sales events, TuanChe offers comprehensive automotive marketing and transaction services. Through its integrated marketing strategies, TuanChe transforms individual and independent car purchases into large-scale group buying experiences, using an interactive many-to-many model.

