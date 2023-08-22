Tube and Stick Packaging Market to grow by USD 4.52 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising demand from the e-commerce industry to boost market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tube and stick packaging market size is to grow by USD 4.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Discover the Metal & Glass Containers industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The tube and stick packaging market covers the following areas:

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tube and Stick Packaging Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tube and Stick Packaging Market

Company Landscape

The tube and stick packaging market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers tube and stick packaging, namely StickPack.
  • ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL - The company offers tube and stick packaging for confectioneries, viscous products, and candies.
  • Berry Global Inc. - The company offers tube and stick packaging such as extruded tubes, and deckless neck tubes.

For the market's company landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of companies and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (cosmetic and oral care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), and type (squeeze tubes, twist tubes, cartridges, and others)

  • The cosmetic and oral care segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the tube and stick packaging industry, demand is increasing in the cosmetics and oral care fields due to its convenience. These include toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen, hand cream, and more. In addition, the development of innovative functions and designs of tube and stick packaging in the cosmetic and oral care field is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to factors such as increasing demand in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages for tube and stick packaging solutions. The rise of the cosmetics industry is another factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, with the increasing demand for beauty and personal care products, brands are turning to innovative packaging solutions to attract consumers. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising demand from the e-commerce industry is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the increasing penetration of the Internet worldwide and the improved accessibility of smartphones. In addition, packaging plays an important role due to which some brands are trying to stand out from others by offering different types of packaging, such as cartridges, airless tubes, injection-molded tubes, and roll-on tube packaging. Some of the main applications include snacks, beer, soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of paper-based tube packaging is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges

Increasing competition from other packaging formats is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market
  • Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Plc
  • ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL
  • Armbrust Paper Tubes Inc.
  • Assemblies Unlimited Inc.
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
  • EPL Ltd.
  • Hoffmann Neopac AG
  • Huhtamaki Oyj
  • Mondi plc
  • Plastek Industries Inc.
  • Plastube
  • Precision Concepts International
  • Sinclair and Rush Inc.
  • Sonic Packaging Industries Inc.
  • Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Worldwide Packaging LLC

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:
The rigid plastic packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.86 billion. This rigid plastic packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (bottles, containers, caps and closures, and others), end-user (food, healthcare, cosmetic and toiletries, beverages, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for rigid plastic packaging from the healthcare industry is driving growth in the rigid plastic packaging market.

The retort packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,534.05 million. This retort packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (pouches, trays, cartons, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expansion of the E-commerce industry is driving the market growth.

Tube And Stick Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,528.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Armbrust Paper Tubes Inc., Assemblies Unlimited Inc., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, EPL Ltd., Hoffmann Neopac AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Plastek Industries Inc., Plastube, Precision Concepts International, Sinclair and Rush Inc., Sonic Packaging Industries Inc., Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Worldwide Packaging LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe to grow by USD 3.68 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing need to increase the shelf life of food products to influence market growth - Technavio

Tube Packaging Market to grow by USD 3.75 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The technological advancements in manufacturing processes will drive growth -Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.