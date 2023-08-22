Tube and Stick Packaging Market to grow by USD 4.52 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising demand from the e-commerce industry to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tube and stick packaging market size is to grow by USD 4.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Discover the Metal & Glass Containers industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Company Landscape

The tube and stick packaging market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Amcor Plc - The company offers tube and stick packaging, namely StickPack.

ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL - The company offers tube and stick packaging for confectioneries, viscous products, and candies.

Berry Global Inc. - The company offers tube and stick packaging such as extruded tubes, and deckless neck tubes.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (cosmetic and oral care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), and type (squeeze tubes, twist tubes, cartridges, and others)

The cosmetic and oral care segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the tube and stick packaging industry, demand is increasing in the cosmetics and oral care fields due to its convenience. These include toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen, hand cream, and more. In addition, the development of innovative functions and designs of tube and stick packaging in the cosmetic and oral care field is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to factors such as increasing demand in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages for tube and stick packaging solutions. The rise of the cosmetics industry is another factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, with the increasing demand for beauty and personal care products, brands are turning to innovative packaging solutions to attract consumers. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising demand from the e-commerce industry is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the increasing penetration of the Internet worldwide and the improved accessibility of smartphones. In addition, packaging plays an important role due to which some brands are trying to stand out from others by offering different types of packaging, such as cartridges, airless tubes, injection-molded tubes, and roll-on tube packaging. Some of the main applications include snacks, beer, soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of paper-based tube packaging is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges

Increasing competition from other packaging formats is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL

Armbrust Paper Tubes Inc.

Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

EPL Ltd.

Hoffmann Neopac AG

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Plastek Industries Inc.

Plastube

Precision Concepts International

Sinclair and Rush Inc.

Sonic Packaging Industries Inc.

Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Worldwide Packaging LLC

Tube And Stick Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,528.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Armbrust Paper Tubes Inc., Assemblies Unlimited Inc., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, EPL Ltd., Hoffmann Neopac AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Plastek Industries Inc., Plastube, Precision Concepts International, Sinclair and Rush Inc., Sonic Packaging Industries Inc., Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Worldwide Packaging LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio