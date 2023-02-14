TUBI RELEASES NEW FINDINGS ON STREAMING TV TRENDS IN ITS ANNUAL REPORT, THE STREAM 2023: ACTIONABLE AUDIENCE INSIGHTS FOR BRANDS

Tubi Sees 44% Growth in Total Viewing Time, Surpasses 5 Billion Streaming Hours in 2022 and Reaches 64 Million Monthly Active Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi ( www.tubi.tv ), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, today released findings from The Stream 2023: Actionable Audience Insights for Brands, its annual audience report providing insights that help shape streaming and TV marketing strategies. Tubi's new research highlights the explosive growth in Connected TV (CTV) ad spend, while ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) services lead the streaming pack as consumers look to cut subscription costs in the year ahead.

"As subscription costs continue to rise, nearly 1 in 3 streamers plan to reduce spending on streaming services this year," said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi. "With consumers turning to AVOD to complement the select SVOD services they choose to keep, Tubi offers a brand-safe environment for advertisers looking to tap into an incremental, young, diverse, and highly engaged streaming audience."

Tubi's Total Viewing Time (TVT) is up 44% year-over-year (2022 calendar year vs 2021), with more than 5 billion hours streamed in 2022, and the platform audience has grown surpassing 64 million monthly active users. Tubi's audience continues to be young and increasingly diverse, African American and LGBT audiences grew over 50% in 2022, and audience growth exceeded 25% in each major level of household income and the Hispanic demo - according to MRI. Additionally, Tubi's core younger demographic remains strong - more than 1 in 3 (36%) Tubi streamers are between the ages of 18 and 34. Tubi is proud to offer consumers free access to more than 50,000 titles from 455 content partners as well as a growing curated FAST offering watched by 1 in 5 AVOD streamers in the past 12 months.

Key Industry Trends:

Cord cutting continues and CTV ad spend is on the rise : 3 out of 4 consumers agree that AVODs are a practical alternative to cable and satellite TV. As CTV advertising continues to grow, funding isn't just coming from linear budgets - this year significant digital video, social media, OOH, and traditional media dollars shifted to CTV.

: 3 out of 4 consumers agree that AVODs are a practical alternative to cable and satellite TV. As CTV advertising continues to grow, funding isn't just coming from linear budgets - this year significant digital video, social media, OOH, and traditional media dollars shifted to CTV. SVODs curbing password sharing may increase churn: 35% of streamers access other people's digital video streaming services and 45% of streamers want to stream without having an account. SVODs aim to curb these losses by charging accounts shared across multiple households, which is expected to increase churn.

35% of streamers access other people's digital video streaming services and 45% of streamers want to stream without having an account. SVODs aim to curb these losses by charging accounts shared across multiple households, which is expected to increase churn. Effective content and recommendations drive viewer satisfaction: Tubi identified five types of streamers in its research. From "recommendation seekers" to "genre-focused browsers," they all share the same 3 drivers of satisfaction: "a good mix" of content, effective recommendations, and seamless navigation. When it comes to ease of use, the bar is higher for AVOD - 34% of streamers expect ease of use in SVODs while it jumps to 59% for FAST/AVOD.

Tubi identified five types of streamers in its research. From "recommendation seekers" to "genre-focused browsers," they all share the same 3 drivers of satisfaction: "a good mix" of content, effective recommendations, and seamless navigation. When it comes to ease of use, the bar is higher for AVOD - 34% of streamers expect ease of use in SVODs while it jumps to 59% for FAST/AVOD. Viewers prefer light ad loads and standard ad formats: 51% of streamers are satisfied with 6 minutes of ads per hour. While streaming services experiment with new ad formats, Tubi found that standard video ads are currently preferred by streamers over other formats such as split screen, interactive, or QR code ads.

51% of streamers are satisfied with 6 minutes of ads per hour. While streaming services experiment with new ad formats, Tubi found that standard video ads are currently preferred by streamers over other formats such as split screen, interactive, or QR code ads. Diverse and unreachable audiences drive AVOD spend: As advertisers evaluate the state of streaming TV, more ad dollars are being dedicated to streaming buys than ever before - 4 out of 5 advertisers now regard advertising on streaming television as highly valuable. Growth in monthly active users, the presence of otherwise hard to reach young and multicultural streamers, and the ability to reach hard to find audiences were cited as key drivers for AVOD ad spend.

About the Data: Tubi commissioned survey research with leading industry insights providers. In Q1 2022, Tubi surveyed 3,000+ US pop who stream an hour or more a week with Qualtrics. In Q3 2022, Tubi surveyed 2,000 AVOD and SVOD streamers with Magid and 4,500 general streamers with Marketcast. All of this data was utilized to better understand the streaming landscape of 2022. Tubi also analyzed a number of first-party and third-party data sources, including a combination of MRI and self-reported data.

