TUDOR GOES PINK WITH INTER MIAMI CF!

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- That's right, TUDOR is now the Official Timekeeper of Inter Miami CF, the global Club bringing world-class fútbol to fans locally and worldwide. Born from a daring spirit, the Club is now one of the hottest teams in sports in just its fifth season.

TUDOR X INTER MIAMI CF TUDOR X INTER MIAMI CF

TUDOR believes in a Born To Dare Spirit and that's exactly what TUDOR ambassador and Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham alongside Managing Owner Jorge Mas and Co-Owner Jose Mas represent and pursued through the audacious and visionary journey to build a fútbol Club like no other. The global Club, built entirely from scratch and launched on a principle of Freedom to Dream, is now home to some of the best players in the world.

THE DARING COLOUR PINK

To make the Club stand out, Inter Miami CF chose pink, an iconic colour that reflects South Florida's vibrant soul and has captivated the world. A colour that represents the daring spirit of the Club and its fans. This is the spirit that gave birth to TUDOR, close to a century ago, an attitude that's summarized in our brand signature Born To Dare.

TUDOR IS THE OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER OF INTER MIAMI CF

Now, TUDOR is the Official Timekeeper of the most exciting football team and that means you will be seeing the TUDOR Shield around Inter Miami's Chase Stadium. Speaking of watches tied to Inter Miami CF, TUDOR worked with David Beckham long before the Club was born, and many years ago TUDOR presented him with a unique TUDOR Pelagos model bearing the Inter Miami CF crest on the dial. David has been wearing that watch for every match. In a way, TUDOR has been with Inter Miami CF since day one, only now it's official.

TUDOR IS BORN TO DARE

The TUDOR signature is Born To Dare. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It tells the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air and underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. Finally, it is testimony to TUDOR's pioneering approach to watchmaking, which has helped to make it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, the brand's innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR Born To Dare spirit is supported globally by high-profile ambassadors and partnerships - including David Beckham, Jay Chou, the All Blacks, the TUDOR Pro Cycling Team, the Alinghi Red Bull Racing team, the Visa Cash App RB Formula One team, the World Surf League, the big wave surfer Nic von Rupp and the triple World Champion freediver Morgan Bourc'his and now Inter Miami CF – whose achievements directly result from a daring, unique, approach to life.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering watches with refined aesthetics, proven reliability and unique value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The Tudor" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He created the Montres TUDOR SA Company in 1946 to offer watches with the quality and dependability of a Rolex, at a more affordable price point. Because of their robustness and affordability, throughout their history TUDOR watches have been chosen by the boldest adventurers on land, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes emblematic models such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered mechanical manufacture movements with multiple functions and superior performance.

ABOUT INTER MIAMI CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes Chase Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training centre and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, JPMorgan Chase, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

SOURCE TUDOR