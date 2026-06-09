TUDOR HITS THE TRAIL WITH THE WORLD'S TOP RUNNING ATHLETES

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trail runners push their bodies to the ultimate level of physical and mental endurance. When others' natural urge to stop kicks in, ultra trail runners are just getting started. They find their daringness at 10,000 meters elevation gain, on a narrow mountainside trail, 150km into a grueling course. Now, four of these elite trail runners are part of the TUDOR family.

TUDOR Runner - Baptiste Chassagne TUDOR Runners - Courtney Dauwalter

It already seems impossible to run 100 kilometers, much less 171km with over 10,000 meters of elevation gain, and that's to be taken literally. To anyone "normal", it's unthinkable. But for Courtney Dauwalter, Miao Yao, Rémi Bonnet, and Baptiste Chassagne, it's what they were born to do. It's where they find meaning and purpose. Their singular mindset is what allows them to find the strength and will to do what anyone else can't. These four prominent trail runners are now part of the TUDOR family because their mindset is exactly what it means to be born to dare. They're not just leading trail runners, they're some of the world's most elite athletes, period.

Elite athletes typically don't wear mechanical watches, but that's not the point. The point is to celebrate the win. To memorialize the finish. To commemorate the achievement. That's the point. A TUDOR watch represents the unbreakable daring spirit that sets records and redefines limits. That very spirit is imbued in every watch TUDOR makes. On the trail, it's all mental. Off the trail, that same spirit is found on the wrist of the world's top trail runners.

These four trail runners—some of the best athletes in the world—now wear TUDOR watches.

MEET THE TUDOR TRAIL RUNNERS

Courtney Dauwalter is one of the most dominant ultrarunners in history, celebrated for her unmatched endurance and mental resilience. She rose to global prominence with victories at iconic races such as the Moab 240 Endurance Run, where she won outright and stunned the field, and the Western States Endurance Run, which she has won multiple times. Her defining achievement came in 2023, when she completed an unprecedented triple: victories at Western States Endurance Run, Hardrock 100, and Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc in a single season. Known for racing in basketball shorts and relying on intuition rather than rigid plans, Dauwalter blends elite performance with an approachable personality. Her ability to endure extreme fatigue while maintaining a positive mindset has redefined what is possible in ultrarunning, making her a global icon of the sport.

Miao Yao, a trailblazing force from China and one of the most dynamic athletes in the global ultra-running community. Bursting onto the international scene to become the UTMB-CCC champion and UTWT Annual Champion in 2018 at just 21 years old, Miao has consistently redefined what is physically possible. Her career is built on stepping out of her comfort zone, as the consecutive UTMB-OCC Champion in 2024 and 2025, she fluidly crosses over between the explosive speed of road marathons and the grueling endurance of mountain ultras. She thrives in unpredictable environments, using the mountains as a proving ground to relentlessly challenge her own limits. Refusing to be confined by past victories, she runs to break ceilings and empower a new generation of female athletes. Beyond competition, she is admired for her discipline and commitment to expanding outdoor sports culture across Asia.

Rémi Bonnet is a Swiss mountain running specialist whose career has been defined by dominance in steep, high-intensity races. He has claimed multiple overall titles in the Golden Trail World Series, establishing himself as one of the fastest climbers in the sport. Bonnet is also a multiple-time world champion in vertical kilometer events, where his explosive uphill speed sets him apart from competitors. Among his notable victories are wins at classic mountain races such as Zegama-Aizkorri, one of the most prestigious events in trail running. His racing style is defined by relentless uphill tempo and technical precision, honed in the Swiss Alps. While primarily focused on shorter formats, Bonnet's continued success at elite races underscores his status as a leading figure in mountain running and a benchmark for climbing performance worldwide.

Baptiste Chassagne is a rising French trail runner whose career is beginning to be marked by breakthrough performances on the international stage. His most defining result came with a standout performance at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, where he surprised many by contending with the elite field and establishing himself among the sport's emerging names. Not to mention his stellar performance finishing 2nd in the UTMB and his victory at Diagonale des Fous in October of 2025. He has also delivered strong results across races in the UTMB World Series, demonstrating consistency and adaptability across distances and terrains. Known for his smooth running style and tactical patience, Chassagne often builds his races conservatively before moving up in later stages. While he is still early in his career compared to established stars, these performances signal his potential to secure major victories in the coming years. With France's deep trail-running culture behind him, Chassagne continues to evolve into a serious contender at the highest level.

TUDOR IS "BORN TO DARE"

A decade ago, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the "Born To Dare" signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It speaks of the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air, and underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR's singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR "Born To Dare" spirit is supported throughout the world by first class partnerships, like the Japan Sumo Association, and ambassadors, whose achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering mechanical watches with sophisticated style, proven reliability and unmatched value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The Tudor" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He officially set up the Montres TUDOR SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point. Throughout their history, thanks to their robustness and affordability, TUDOR watches have been chosen by some of the boldest adventurers, on land, in the air, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes iconic lines such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and TUDOR Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered models with mechanical Manufacture Calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

SOURCE TUDOR