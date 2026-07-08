TUDOR PICKS UP THE TRAIL RUNNING CADENCE WITH UTMB WORLD SERIES!

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc, one of the most iconic trail race in the world, is possibly also the most attractive race on the calendar, and racing there isn't easy. It's a 106-mile race around the Mont Blanc massif that serves as the capstone of the UTMB World Series circuit. A race that is an exercise in both beauty and pain, but most importantly—daringness. And that's exactly why TUDOR is now an official partner of the UTMB World Series.

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Just getting to the start line means you've climbed to the top levels of elite trail running globally. At the highest levels of the circuit, invites aren't simply handed out, they're earned. Runners face 10,000 meters of elevation gain, temperatures that range from -5 °C to 35 °C, and extreme sleep deprivation as they run through the night. The dropout rate is around 40% and if this all sounds crazy, that's because it is.

In trail running, time is not only measured in hours, minutes and seconds. It is measured in years of preparation, in tens of thousands of meters climbed, in nights spent running up and down the mountains and in memories that remain long after the finish line.

Elite athletes typically don't wear mechanical watches, but that's not the point. The point is to celebrate the win. To memorialize the finish. To commemorate the achievement. That's the point. A TUDOR — read a robust mechanical Swiss sports watch - represents the unbreakable daring spirit that sets records and redefines limits. That very spirit is imbued in every watch TUDOR makes. On the trail, it's all mental. Off the trail, that same spirit is found on the wrist of the world's top trail runners.

A TUDOR is a durable testament to the daring commitment that it takes to tackle something like the UTMB World Series. It's a totem to the unbreakable spirit that defines every single athlete who has ever stepped foot on the UTMB World Series trail. It's a watch that's earned by those who wear it, perpetuating the legend of its owners. Simply competing in the UTMB World Series doesn't happen by accident. There are no walk-ons. A TUDOR marks every step of the journey there. Every win. Every finish. Every achievement and the hardship that comes with it.

To the runners of the 2026 UTMB World Series, congratulations. You've made it this far. Now the real race begins, and TUDOR will be there.

About UTMB® World Series

UTMB® World Series is the global trail running circuit that brings together elite and amateur athletes at international events staged in some of the most spectacular destinations on the planet. Driven by a passion for the mountains and a deep respect for the environment, the circuit offers runners the opportunity to experience the UTMB® adventure worldwide, with events held across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa and the Americas. It provides the pathway to the HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc, host of the UTMB® World Series Finals. Launched in May 2021 through a partnership between UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the UTMB® World Series now comprises 64 events in 29 countries.

For more information: https://utmb.world/

TUDOR IS "BORN TO DARE"

A decade ago, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the "Born To Dare" signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It speaks of the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air, and underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR's singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR "Born To Dare" spirit is supported throughout the world by first class partnerships, like the Japan Sumo Association, and ambassadors, whose achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering mechanical watches with sophisticated style, proven reliability and unmatched value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The Tudor" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He officially set up the Montres TUDOR SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point. Throughout their history, thanks to their robustness and affordability, TUDOR watches have been chosen by some of the boldest adventurers, on land, in the air, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes iconic lines such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and TUDOR Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered models with mechanical Manufacture Calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

SOURCE TUDOR