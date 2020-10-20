Tuffy Security Products Offers Lockable Firearms Storage for Vehicles

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an updated survey by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade associate for the firearm industry, first-time gun buyers grew to nearly five million in the first seven months of 2020. (Link to survey: https://www.nssf.org/first-time-gun-buyers-grow-to-nearly-5-million-in-2020/) According to the NSSF New Gun Owners Survey, 58 percent are black Americans and 40 percent are women.

That's 40 percent of all firearms sales going to first-time buyers. Tuffy Security Products acknowledges this, and the fact that many people are now traveling with their new firearms.

"These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President of General Counsel. "That's rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their right to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their loved ones."

New firearm owners should educate themselves on both firearm carry and transportation laws in their own city and state, as well as cities and states they plan on traveling through. The United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) website has an informative, concealed carry reciprocity and gun laws by state map for easy reference.

"We understand the importance of securely and legally transporting firearms in vehicles because we have been a leading provider of secure storage products for more than 30 years," said Chip Olson, Marketing Manager, Tuffy Security Products. "We want to educate first time gun owners about the various products we offer for to securely store their firearm as well as other valuables."

As for securely storing firearms in vehicles during travel, Tuffy Security Products offers many choices from built-in console safes and under seat lockboxes to enclosures, drawers and portable safes:

Under seat Lockboxes are large enough to store both shotguns and rifles, while remaining hidden under the seat. They are designed specifically to fit under the rear seat of most pickup truck models using factory hardware with no drilling required for installation.

Console Safes fit inside the original equipment center console of most pickups and SUVs to transform this area into heavy duty lockable storage.

Portable Safes, available in small, medium and large, are engineered for securing and transporting handguns. Tuffy's unique system does not require a separate padlock and can be released in seconds to transfer the lockbox between vehicles or locations.

All Tuffy Security Products have a durable, textured powder coat finish. The company's exclusive Pry-Guard locking system and 10-tumbler double bitted patented pick resistant locks prevent valuables from being taken by opportunistic thieves. The option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users is also available. Tuffy Security Products can be found online on the company's website, or, there is also a dealer locator to find a retailer near you.

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and part of the Bestop Premium Accessories Group. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts

