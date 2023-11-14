TUFTS HEALTH UNIFY TO REBRAND AS TUFTS HEALTH ONE CARE

Tufts Health One Care (Medicare-Medicaid Plan) combines members' MassHealth and Medicare benefits into one plan with added benefits

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced that its Tufts Health Unify product, available to Massachusetts residents ages 21-64 who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, will change its name to Tufts Health One Care effective January 1, 2024.

"We are proud to be one of the original One Care health plans in Massachusetts and are excited that our new name will reflect this connection," said Phil Barr, president, markets at Point32Health. "We will continue to be the same health plan that our members have come to know, as well as provide the customer service they deserve."

The name change is aligned with the Massachusetts One Care Program, and members will continue to receive both Medicare and MassHealth (Medicaid) benefits through one health plan and one member ID card. A postcard was mailed to members announcing the name change in September, and new health plan member ID cards (with the members' current ID number) will be mailed in December. A new multi-channel advertising campaign launched this month and features inclusive imagery and videos depicting real people with lived experiences, inclusive of some individuals who are currently members.

If members have any questions, they can call 1-855-393-3154 (TTY: 711) seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If providers have any questions, they can call 1-888-257-1985. Provider contracts will remain in place.

Tufts Health Unify is a health plan that contracts with both Medicare and Medicaid (MassHealth) to provide benefits of both programs to enrollees.

