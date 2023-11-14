TUFTS HEALTH UNIFY TO REBRAND AS TUFTS HEALTH ONE CARE

News provided by

Point32Health

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Tufts Health One Care (Medicare-Medicaid Plan) combines members' MassHealth and Medicare benefits into one plan with added benefits

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced that its Tufts Health Unify product, available to Massachusetts residents ages 21-64 who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, will change its name to Tufts Health One Care effective January 1, 2024. 

"We are proud to be one of the original One Care health plans in Massachusetts and are excited that our new name will reflect this connection," said Phil Barr, president, markets at Point32Health. "We will continue to be the same health plan that our members have come to know, as well as provide the customer service they deserve."

The name change is aligned with the Massachusetts One Care Program, and members will continue to receive both Medicare and MassHealth (Medicaid) benefits through one health plan and one member ID card. A postcard was mailed to members announcing the name change in September, and new health plan member ID cards (with the members' current ID number) will be mailed in December. A new multi-channel advertising campaign launched this month and features inclusive imagery and videos depicting real people with lived experiences, inclusive of some individuals who are currently members.

If members have any questions, they can call 1-855-393-3154 (TTY: 711) seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If providers have any questions, they can call 1-888-257-1985. Provider contracts will remain in place.

Tufts Health Unify is a health plan that contracts with both Medicare and Medicaid (MassHealth) to provide benefits of both programs to enrollees. Tufts Health Plan complies with applicable Federal civil rights law and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity，

About Point32Health
Point32Health is a leading, health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve.  One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. 

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability.  We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve.  Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

**NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation program

SOURCE Point32Health

Also from this source

Point32Health Announces Three Finalists in Second Annual Innovation Challenge

Point32Health Announces Three Finalists in Second Annual Innovation Challenge

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced three finalists for its second annual...
Point32Health and Ariadne Labs Expand TeamBirth in Collaboration with Health Systems Across Massachusetts

Point32Health and Ariadne Labs Expand TeamBirth in Collaboration with Health Systems Across Massachusetts

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, and Ariadne Labs are expanding TeamBirth, a clinically proven ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.