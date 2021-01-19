Tugboat Logic Accelerates Momentum with Record 300% YoY Revenue Growth

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, achieved a record 300% year-over-year growth in 2020. Results were fueled by increasing customer demand for its security assurance platform that enables customers to close new business, earn credibility and sell more by automatically defining security policies, responding to RFPs and providing proof of compliance. To build on this growth trajectory, Tugboat Logic continues to add new feature enhancements to meet customer and market demand.

Click to Tweet: @tugboatlogic Tugboat Logic Accelerates Momentum with Record 329% YoY Revenue Growth https://www.tugboatlogic.com/blog/

Tugboat Logic is the only security assurance platform that allows customers with varying degrees of information security compliance experience to automate and manage their entire information security program. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Tugboat Logic acts as a system of record with technology to demystify and automate continuous compliance with industry standards and validate trust with their clients at scale.

In response to the increased demand, Tugboat Logic enhanced its security assurance platform to provide customers with improved performance. These updates included:

Added AutoCollect functions enabling 37 integrations across all three major cloud providers and enterprise apps.

enabling 37 integrations across all three major cloud providers and enterprise apps. Introduced the Tugboat Logic Content Library detailing policies, controls and evidence tasks for popular security frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR and CCPA.

detailing policies, controls and evidence tasks for popular security frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR and CCPA. Expanded multi-product management solution and is now the only solution on the market that allows management of multiple products' InfoSec activities in one system of record.

and is now the only solution on the market that allows management of multiple products' InfoSec activities in one system of record. Increased automation technology in the areas of risk management, evidence verification, and reporting.

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "Our customers are able to prove security assurance to their customers, which has been an essential component to closing deals and earning trust given the cyber risk inherent in our increasingly digital economy. We're looking forward to a new year of accelerated growth with expanded investments in the success of our clients, partnerships and product innovation. We are building a market-leading company."

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, enterprises can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so enterprises can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps you prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures you respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales your InfoSec plan in minutes. Tugboat Logic is a cloud-based subscription service, starting at $499 per month. You can evaluate the Tugboat platform in a trial account .

PR Contacts:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

[email protected]

SOURCE Tugboat Logic

Related Links

https://www.tugboatlogic.com

