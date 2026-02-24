TuHURA Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel therapeutics to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Dr. James Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citizens Life Science Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time: 4:00 pm ET
Links: To register and view presentation, click HERE. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will also be available through the investors page of TuHURA's corporate website at https://ir.tuhurabio.com/news-events/events.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time: TuHURA will be available to meet 1x1 with investors
Links: To request a meeting, please contact your Leerink representative

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.
TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURA) is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA's lead innate immune agonist, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA has initiated a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® plus placebo in first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist product candidates, TuHURA acquired TBS-2025 in its merger with Kineta Inc. on June 30, 2025. TBS-2025 is a VISTA inhibiting mAb moving into Phase 2 development in mutNPM1 r/r AML. In addition, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta Opioid Receptor technology to develop first-in-class, bi-specific antibody drug conjugates and antibody peptide conjugates targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune-suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit www.tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

