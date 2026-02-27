TuHURA Biosciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel therapeutics to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that on February 26, 2026, it received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550 (a)(2) (the "Listing Rule"). Nasdaq confirmed that for the last 11 consecutive business days, from February 10, 2026, through February 25, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater, and as a result, the matter is now closed.

"We are pleased to have regained full compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards and continue to remain fully focused on advancing our pipeline of assets," said Dr. James Bianco, President and CEO of TuHURA Biosciences. "We continue to progress enrollment in our Phase 3 accelerated approval trial for IFX-2.0 in front-line Merkel Cell Carcinoma; are readying TBS 2025, our VISTA inhibiting antibody, for the initiation of our Phase 2 study in relapsed/refractory NPM1 mutated AML; and are continuing to advance toward preclinical proof-of-concept in our first-in-class immune modulating antibody drug conjugates."

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURA) is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA's lead innate immune agonist, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA has initiated a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® plus placebo in first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist product candidates, TuHURA acquired TBS-2025 in its merger with Kineta Inc. on June 30, 2025. TBS-2025 is a VISTA inhibiting mAb moving into Phase 2 development in mutNPM1 r/r AML. In addition, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta Opioid Receptor technology to develop first-in-class, bi-specific antibody drug conjugates and antibody peptide conjugates targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune-suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

