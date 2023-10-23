TUI Group deepens partnership with IBS Software to optimise operations

HANNOVER, Germany, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUI Group (TUI) has extended its decade-strong partnership with IBS Software, to optimise its Airline IT operations platform, allowing TUI to disrupt its existing business models, enhance scalability and accelerate speed to market, all while enhancing the customer experience.

IBS Software to Continue Optimising the Airline IT Platform of TUI

IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, has a long-standing partnership with TUI to overhaul its IT processes to deliver transformational value. IBS Software currently maintains all 35+ airline backend systems at TUI, across legacy and modern technology stacks.

This renewed partnership will see IBS Software continue to own, operate and enhance TUI's Integrated Disposition Planning and Statistics product (IDPS), which manages flight planning and control, crewing and rostering, flight operations, maintenance planning, HR, and statistics and reporting across all five of TUI's airlines. The IDPS platform is a strategic priority for TUI in its mission to build a virtual airline and future proofing its airlines by finding economies of scale that deliver growth.

Isabelle Droll, Chief Information Officer, Holiday Experience and Corporate & Sustainability, TUI, said, "IBS Software is passionate about developing a strategic approach to optimise our Airline IT operations platform, adapting constantly to our business model. Partnering with IBS Software and utilising its expertise in airline operations and business processes as well as technology has enabled us to realise the full potential of our IDPS system."

"Our long collaboration with TUI has been marked by mutual trust and exceptional service, resulting in the successful evolution of the IDPS platform to meet TUI's dynamic business requirements. With this renewed commitment, we look forward to playing a crucial role in enabling TUI's growth and success in the ever-evolving travel market," said Latha Rani, Vice President & Head of Service Delivery at IBS Software.

To explore how IBS Software enabled continuous digital transformation at TUI Group through collaborative technology partnership, download the case study here.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 16 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254365/IBS_Software_TUI.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IBS Software