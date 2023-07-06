Tuition.io Acquires Wiley's Tuition Manager Business

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition.io, a leading education assistance benefits provider, has acquired Wiley's (NYSE: WLY) Tuition Manager business, which enables employers to offer a range of tuition assistance benefits to their workforces. Terms are undisclosed. 

The acquisition is the culmination of a successful relationship between Tuition.io, Wiley and HostedHR dating back more than four years. It continues Tuition.io's growth as a leading Education Assistance service provider, allowing Tuition Manager customers to take full advantage of Tuition.io's modern, highly configurable and customizable platform to offer a wide range of differentiated benefits to their workforces.

Tuition.io offers a full suite of Education Assistance services including student loan wellness, student loan repayment assistance, loan forgiveness, education planning and tuition assistance. When the migration of Wiley clients is completed later this year, Tuition.io will have more than 100 employers using its tuition assistance services.

"This acquisition of Wiley's Tuition Manager business is a threshold moment for Tuition.io," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Tuition.io. "It re-enforces our leadership position in the market, while continuing to assist a growing number of employers to offer innovative and highly compelling education assistance benefits that are integral to attracting, retaining and upskilling the modern workforce."

"We have worked with the Tuition.io team over the past few years and respect their ability to innovate while maintaining the highest standard for client success," said Todd Zipper, executive vice president and general manager leading Wiley's talent segment. "We are confident that they are the right buyer for this business and that our customers will have continued success working with the Tuition.io organization."

The Tuition Manager business will join the current suite of employee benefits already offered by Tuition.io, including Student Loan Repayment, Tuition Assistance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness for non-profits, and Student Loan Wellness.

About Tuition.io
Tuition.io is the leading education assistance benefits platform, encompassing student loan repayment, tuition assistance and a wealth of financial wellness tools to assist employees on their higher education journey. Tuition.io provides an impactful and meaningful solution for employers and their employees. Tuition.io works with leading US employers across all industries including ADP, Carhartt, Emory Healthcare, Ford, Universal Music Group and hundreds of others. For more information, visit www.tuition.io or follow us on Twitter at @Tuitionio or on LinkedIn.

About Wiley
Wiley is a knowledge company, a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. One of the world's largest publishers, Wiley is dedicated to the creation of knowledge and the application of knowledge in science, learning, and innovation. The company serves the world's researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

