Tulip Acquires Humankind to Revolutionize Omnichannel Customer Engagement

Humankind's innovative eCommerce clienteling solution will be combined with Tulip's market-leading clienteling platform

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tulip, the market leader in delivering integrated Clienteling and POS solutions to enterprise retailers and brands, announced the strategic acquisition of Humankind, a pioneering eCommerce clienteling solution provider.

Founded by seasoned eCommerce executive David Weissman, Humankind has established itself as an innovator in enhancing personalized eCommerce customer experiences. Weissman, a 25+ year veteran in the field, has held leadership roles with retail technology leaders such as GSI Commerce and spearheaded direct-to-consumer eCommerce initiatives at retail brands including Target and BCBG.

"We are excited to join forces with Tulip," said David Weissman, CEO of Humankind. "Tulip's commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of omnichannel person-to-person clienteling align perfectly with our own. Together, we will be able to offer our customers a truly unified solution that will help them deliver exceptional customer experiences."

With this acquisition, Tulip gains Humankind's eCommerce clienteling product and its clients, including leading retailers and brands such as MM LaFleur and Dermstore. The combined company will deliver a cohesive platform that provides retailers with a single, integrated solution for managing person-to-person customer engagement across all channels, including eCommerce.

"The acquisition of Humankind is a significant milestone for Tulip," said Ian Rawlins, CEO of Tulip. "It broadens our addressable market by improving a retailer's ability to support omnichannel customer shopping journeys, it fulfills our vision of enabling both highly personal 1-to-1 customer interactions and person-to-person customer engagement at scale through a unified platform, and most importantly, it enhances the overall value we can deliver to our clients, empowering them to provide unmatched shopping experiences."

Tulip's acquisition of Humankind will enable retailers to offer exceptional, personalized shopping experiences across increasingly complex omnichannel purchasing journeys. Historically, sophisticated clienteling solutions have been segmented by channel, catering separately to physical stores or eCommerce sites. And more traditional corporate marketing strategies have not leveraged person-to-person interactions. By integrating Humankind's eCommerce clienteling platform, designed to manage customer relationships at scale, with Tulip's sophisticated clienteling platform, Tulip will equip retailers to deliver tailored and differentiated shopping experiences that redefine omnichannel person-to-person customer engagement in retail.

