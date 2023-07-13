Tulip and Stripe Join Forces to Revolutionize Retail Payments

Strategic partnership unites Tulip's next-gen POS with Stripe's cutting-edge financial management technology

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading provider of cloud-based retail solutions, and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, have joined in a strategic partnership that brings together Tulip's expertise in retail POS solutions and Stripe's cutting-edge payment technology, offering a new era of enhanced and frictionless payment experiences for retailers and, most importantly, their customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tulip, a visionary leader in the retail industry, to transform the retail payments landscape," said John Affaki, Terminal business lead at Stripe. "Together, we are empowering retailers to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world."

With this integration, Tulip and its customers gain access to Stripe's enterprise-grade payment infrastructure, including extensive support for various payment methods, including Buy Now Pay Later and Payment Links. Stripe allows modern retailers to accept in-person payments with flexible developer tools, pre-certified card readers, and cloud-based hardware management. These features enhance the payment experience by ensuring a frictionless and secure transaction process for Tulip clients and their luxury fashion, accessories, and other retail customers.

The frictionless onboarding and integration experience ensures that retailers can quickly and effortlessly integrate the Tulip and Stripe systems into their operations, enabling them to leverage the benefits of this collaboration efficiently. This partnership further reinforces Tulip's position as a leader in providing comprehensive retail solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive business growth.

"We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Stripe," said Roberto Grandillo, EVP, Product Management at Tulip. "The integration of Stripe into our next-gen POS system marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the retail payments landscape. With Stripe seamlessly integrated, we are empowering retailers to provide an even more frictionless and fully integrated omnichannel experience for their customers."

About Tulip
Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

