Tulip Announces the Appointment of New EVP Customer, Cheryl Nicholson

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip , a global leader in cloud-based software focused on mobile solutions for retail stores, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheryl Nicholson as the EVP of Customer. Cheryl joins the executive team as the company accelerates its growth with a strong commitment to scaling its customer launch and support divisions. In this role, Cheryl will lead all activities related to customer deployment and post-launch support and will be responsible for ensuring the success of Tulip's growing customer base.

"At Tulip, we've made customer success a priority for our company. While the entire Tulip team prides itself on being customer-centric, we wanted to ensure that someone was leading our deployment and service teams with a strong focus on helping our customers succeed." Said Ali Asaria, CEO of Tulip. "Cheryl's cross-industry experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and leverage our capabilities to provide a seamless customer onboarding experience."

Cheryl brings years of operational and strategic management experience to this role. Prior to joining Tulip, Cheryl held leadership positions at Travel Edge, most recently as the EVP of Leisure Division. While at Travel Edge, she oversaw business development strategies to achieve acquisition and retention targets and introduced new technological and financial opportunities. In a previous engagement at Merit Loyalty Services, Cheryl led the launch of new customer loyalty and fulfillment technology for a number of customers in the financial and retail sectors.

"Having had the opportunity throughout my career to support clients through growth and change, I'm excited to join Tulip in this key role," said Cheryl Nicholson. "I'm proud to lead a team who focuses on delivering services and support that meet clients' needs and continuously strive to exceed expectations."

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering workers in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, visit www.tulip.com and follow us @TulipRetail.

