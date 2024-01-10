Tulip Appoints Ian Rawlins as New Chief Executive Officer

Tulip Founder and former CEO Ali Asaria assuming Tulip Board Chair position

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading provider of customer-centric retail software solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Ian Rawlins as the company's new CEO, following the transition of the company's founder and previous CEO, Ali Asaria, into the non-executive Board Chair position. As Board Chair Asaria will work with Rawlins and the Board members to set the strategic direction for the company.

"After a decade at the helm of our journey at Tulip as CEO, I've decided the time is right to step down from an operational role and make room for a new era of leadership at Tulip," said Ali Asaria, Tulip Founder and new Board Chair. "Ian Rawlins is the capable, thoughtful leader the company needs right now. Since he's joined Tulip, I've gotten to see just how great he is at managing the important strategic initiatives of the company, while still leading with heart."

Rawlins' extensive knowledge of the retail customer engagement market including Clienteling, Store Systems and Point of Sale specifically, positions Tulip for success and reinforces their commitment to further develop and expand their Tulip customer engagement footprint. His expertise and insights will be instrumental in driving Tulip's growth in this critical sector.

Rawlins joined Tulip in July 2023 as President and COO. Prior to joining Tulip, Rawlins spent over ten years at retail technology vendor Aptos. At Aptos, as Chief Strategy Officer, he was a key member of the leadership team that more than doubled the size of the business to over 1,200 employees and over 1,000 enterprise retail customers across the globe. Prior to that, Rawlins was a founder of Triversity, growing the company into its position as the leading global provider of store solutions at the time of its acquisition by SAP in 2005.

"I would like to thank Ali and the Board for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading Tulip into the future," said Rawlins. "As Tulip continues its impressive growth trajectory, and as we expand our operations around the world, we expect to continue to advance our position as the leading global provider of omnichannel Customer Engagement solutions including Customer Outreach, Clienteling, Appointment Management and Point of Sale. We have an impressive team of leaders and staff, an unmatched customer base who are highly engaged with us, and best in class products. It certainly is an exciting time for Tulip."

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based customer engagement platform provider, with best-in-class Clienteling and Point of Sale solutions that let retailers deliver on the promise of omnichannel commerce. Leading retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Tumi, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to modernize the shopping experience, creating end-to-end personalized shopping journeys that increase sales and improve customer loyalty across channels. Tulip equips the world's most iconic retailers to build deeply personal connections with customers, fulfill orders, close out purchases, and maximize store associate productivity and performance.

