Tulip Appoints Ian Rawlins as President and COO to Drive Continued Growth in Retail Software Solutions

News provided by

Tulip

06 Jul, 2023, 08:36 ET

Rawlins' proven track record in retail software market strengthens Tulip's executive leadership team

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading provider of customer-centric retail software solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ian Rawlins as the company's new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rawlins brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in the retail software market, making him an excellent addition to the executive leadership team.

Rawlins has a distinguished career spanning several high-growth companies within the retail technology sector. Over the last nine months he served as interim Chief Strategy Officer at Tulip, allowing him to become acquainted with the company and its exceptional culture. With this new appointment, Rawlins is eager to take on a more prominent role and help drive Tulip's continued success.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Rawlins said, "I'm very excited for this new opportunity and I thank founder Ali Asaria and the Tulip Board for their expression of confidence in me. I believe it is a privilege to be joining a company with market-leading products and top global brands as customers and with a great company culture already well-established."

In his previous tenure at Aptos, Rawlins played a pivotal role on the founding management team as the company was spun out of Epicor, he held various responsibilities over ten years leading Product Management, Marketing, Business Development, Strategy, and Mergers and Acquisitions. But Rawlins' expertise extends beyond large-scale enterprises as earlier in his career he co-founded Triversity, a retail software company that experienced remarkable growth in annual revenue before being acquired by SAP. With his deep knowledge of the retail technology market and experience in navigating different stages of growth, from start-up to mature organizations, Rawlins is well-equipped to drive Tulip's future success.

Commenting on the synergies between Tulip and his previous ventures, Rawlins highlighted the immense potential for growth within the company. "I see a lot of parallels here at Tulip and the potential trajectory from here – all the important ingredients are present: the market dynamics are very attractive; we have great customers and products; and, most importantly, we have an experienced and motivated team of people wanting to do something special. That combination doesn't come along very often."

His extensive knowledge of the store systems and point of sale market specifically positions Tulip for success and reinforces their commitment to further develop and expand their store solutions footprint. His expertise and insights will be instrumental in driving Tulip's growth in this critical sector.

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

Media Contact:
Sive O'Neill, VP Marketing
1 855-834-4587
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tulip

