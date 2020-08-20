Tulip continues to power the connected retail store with Blueday acquisition

Expanding retail mobile solutions to help retailers optimize store performance with machine learning

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announced today that it acquired privately held Blueday Inc., a leader in Store Performance Management systems based in Boston, Massachusetts. The acquisition of Blueday will help enhance Tulip's retail omnichannel solutions with store performance systems designed to empower retail associates and increase store efficiencies.

Blueday's SaaS solution offers retailers a centralized suite of data-driven tools that help Finance, Operations and In-Store Management improve the performance of store teams and increase sales productivity. By providing real-time data and insights, retailers can make better decisions to create the right labour budgets, schedules, and daily action plans needed to improve performance. Among Blueday's clients are leading retail chains, apparel brands and auto parts.

Tulip is also pleased to welcome Blueday's CEO Graeme Grant to our new team as Executive Vice President, Analytics. With this acquisition, Tulip helps retailers unlock greater value from their data to drive smarter business decisions and more intelligent customer experiences. Graeme has spent the past 20 years applying advanced technology to solve critical retail business problems. He has held leadership positions with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Demandware, and Oracle Retail and has been a key driver of several successful retail-focused start-ups. In his role at Tulip, Graeme will lead retail analytics and business development for Tulip's in-store performance solutions.

"By combining our technology and capabilities, along with the addition of Blueday's founder, Tulip is now better equipped to power the connected store with an array of solutions to empower store associates when selling, and provide convenience and connectivity to foster high-level customer experiences," said Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO at Tulip. "Today, as we navigate the ever-changing retail landscape, retailers are investing in agile and data-driven innovations to enhance store performance with a changed workforce and a new customer with different needs and behaviours."

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Tulip team to help better connect retail associates around the world with their customers," said Graeme Grant, EVP Analytics at Tulip. "Tulip is a leader in helping retail businesses transform their connected store experiences. By merging our technologies, we've enhanced our analytic capabilities and elevated clienteling services to provide seamless and integrated experiences."

Tulip is committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt for the new retail world. We're building new solutions to help retailers stay engaged with customers, increase store performance, and provide quality customer experiences both in-store and online.

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com

SOURCE Tulip