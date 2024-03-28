Tulip Expands Global Capabilities with 10 New Languages

Supporting genuine and inspiring customer engagement in 10 new regions

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, the global leader in customer engagement solutions including Clienteling, Associate-Customer Communications and Appointment Management, is excited to announce the expansion of its platform with the addition of 10 new language capabilities.

As of March 19, 2024 Tulip has added support for 10 additional languages, including Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Hungarian, Dutch, Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian. Added language support will be available for all new and existing Tulip customers across all solutions and services. Tulip's platform now supports 25 languages, enabling global deployment for international brands.

"By expanding our language offerings, we are not only breaking down communication barriers but also fostering more meaningful connections between retailers and their customers," said Ian Rawlins, CEO of Tulip. "Our platform is designed to meet the unique needs of today's global retail landscape, and with these new languages, we are ensuring that more brands can deliver exceptional service worldwide."

The expansion into new languages aims to deliver immediate value for Tulip's clients, making the platform accessible in countries where these languages are predominantly spoken. Retailers can now effortlessly connect with a wider audience, providing a tailored shopping experience and extending their market reach.

Tulip's commitment to innovation and excellence in retail continually sets new standards for creating authentic and dynamic customer relationships. The new languages demonstrate Tulip's responsive approach to its diverse clientele and dedication to being at the forefront of retail technology.

About Tulip

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based retail customer engagement platform provider, with best-in-class Clienteling and POS capabilities that let retailers realize the full potential of omnichannel commerce. The world's most iconic retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to modernize the shopping experience, creating personalized shopping journeys that increase sales and improve customer loyalty across channels. Partnered with Apple, Tulip enables retailers to build deeply personal connections with customers, fulfill orders, close out purchases, and maximize store associate productivity and performance.

