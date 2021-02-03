Tulip Launches Fulfillment and Curbside Pickup to Help Retailers Optimize Omnichannel Experiences

New solution offers a full range of features providing flexible fulfillment options for retailers

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, the leader in retail cloud-based mobile solutions, today announced the release of their newest product, Fulfillment, to help retailers expand their capabilities to manage, track and deliver online orders directly from the store. With Fulfillment, stores can offer multiple delivery options to customers through Buy Online and Pickup in Store (BOPIS), Ship from Store, Reserve Online Pickup in Store, and Curbside Pickup.

Tulip's Fulfillment offers retailers multiple omnichannel fulfillment options to improve customer convenience and maximize inventory sell-through. The application can be seamlessly integrated with existing retail systems and is built with an API-first design. Fulfillment gives store associates easy access to the workflow using an intuitive interface to capture the entire chain of custody, manage inventory status and reporting and provide multi carrier shopping support.

"The ability to fulfill and reserve orders from the store is a key requirement for next-generation retailers," said Ali Asaria, Tulip's CEO. "This app is a key part of our goal of building an end-to-end platform to empower retailers looking to enable next-generation omnichannel stores."

Tulip continues to be committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt for the new retail world. We're building new products, such as Video Chat, Remote Pay and Appointments, to help retailers meet the demands of new customers while adapting to COVID-19 regulations and preparing for the future of retail.

About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com.

