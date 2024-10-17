Tulip Launches Global Report Assessing the ROI of clienteling

A channel-by-channel analysis of how retailers use clienteling communications to drive the highest value from their customers.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, the leading provider of retail clienteling software solutions, has announced the release of the Tulip Clienteling Benchmark Report. This benchmark report analyzes the clienteling strategies of retailers with physical locations in more than 39 countries, ranging in size from boutique chains to multinational brands, providing the most comprehensive view of clienteling practices worldwide.

The benchmark report examines the communication channels retailers utilize in their clienteling strategies for stores and store associates to communicate directly with their customers outside of the store in order to drive sales. It analyzes which channels drive higher conversion rates and sales values, along with how sales trends are influenced by clienteling strategies.

The analysis presented in the report helps retail stakeholders gain an understanding of how specific communication channels impact brand affinity, loyalty, and sales conversion.

By looking at the global aggregate data, a few key clienteling trends emerge:

Retailers are leveraging clienteling to engage customers and increase sales, with a 28% increase in communications per store in January 2024

per store in Email has declined as customers' preferred communication channel

as customers' preferred communication channel Text and social media are growing as preferred communication channels

as preferred communication channels Voice calls, direct mail, and social media generate higher conversion rates and sales values

Clienteling communications have a 5-15% conversion rate, while corporate communications convert at 2-5%

while corporate communications convert at 2-5% Sales influenced by clienteling have doubled as a portion of total sales YoY

as a portion of total sales YoY Sales influenced by clienteling have 136% higher AOV than average store sales

Overall, the analysis in this report concludes that clienteling communications results in higher conversion rates and higher value sales compared to average store sales.

"The findings from the Tulip Clienteling Benchmark Report are clear. Clienteling is a high-value lever that retailers can use to boost sales, increase average order values, personalize customer interactions and enhance customer loyalty, and those retailers who have not yet implemented robust clienteling tools to engage with their customers are missing out," said Tulip CEO, Ian Rawlins. "Retail brands need to take a holistic and continuous approach to clienteling, because in this new retail era, it's adapt or perish. It's as simple as that."

