Tulip Launches New In-App Dashboards That Provide Greater Visibility to Real-Time Data

Tulip enhances clienteling by giving retailers insight to store performance.

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip has announced the release of several new in-app dashboards, to help retailers capture more in-depth store metrics and champion visibility across the board. The new dashboards are accessible within Tulip's world-class Clienteling app and focus on store, associate, and customer data.

The retail industry is highly focused on metrics, but oftentimes the right data is hard to capture, and even harder to visualize. Important store metrics are typically buried in hard to decipher reports. Store teams need on-the-spot visibility to performance data and store metrics to strategize how to drive revenue and performance.

Here are three most popular data points for engaging store teams more effectively to drive sales.

Clienteling influenced sales by product category helps identify local expertise. Accounting for local expertise within the market is critical to a brand's success. Visualizing the product categories that local teams are successful in selling can help determine who is a match for customers looking to buy those products, even outside of that location.

Averaging touch points before an influenced sale helps keep outreach goals precise. The outreach goals that managers set for associates need to be realistic to what is happening in local markets. Determining the average touchpoints before purchase helps keep managers' expectations for store associates accurate and effective. When associates know how frequently to reach out, the customer-brand relationship stays consistent and valuable.

Associate visibility to personal metrics keeps accountability for performance. Associates need to see real-time if they're slated to hit their targets, instead of relying on managers for feedback. Associates who are able to monitor their own performance keep themselves accountable for their own success.

"We know just how important data is to retail, which is why we've invested so heavily in making sure it's effortlessly accessible and easy to understand," said Roberto Grandillo Tulip EVP, Product Management. "When we partner with retailers, we don't cut corners. That means making sure every member of their team has visibility to the right data and is equipped with the highest quality resources to help them drive business. That's exactly what we envisioned when creating these new dashboards."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

Media Contact

Sive O'Neill, VP Marketing

1 855-834-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip