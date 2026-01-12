Tulip Launches Outreach Plus

New multichannel communications platform targets loyalty & revenue lift

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, the leader in modern retail store operations and engagement technology, today announced the launch of Outreach Plus, a revolutionary multichannel communications platform designed to drive significant top-line revenue lift by transforming how retailers build customer loyalty at the local level.

Outreach Plus is a new solution built specifically to put the power of personalized customer engagement into the hands of product experts, store managers, and store associates. It enables store-led, localized communications at scale, a critical capability that corporate-led marketing campaigns often miss.

"The retail industry knows that loyal shoppers drive the majority of their revenue, yet most brands struggle to effectively grow this crucial segment beyond the top 10%," said Ian Rawlins, Tulip CEO. "Outreach Plus solves this challenge. We are empowering the people who know the customer best—the store team—to execute highly contextualized outbound communications that traditional marketing tools simply can't achieve."

The power of personalized clienteling at scale

Unlike generic marketing automation tools, Outreach Plus is built for the store associate, leveraging deep customer profiles that include purchase history, preferences, and pre-existing customer-associate relationships. Outreach Plus works in one of two ways— using rich data to craft and send timely, 1:1 digital messages that are proven to increase conversion rates or to create follow-up tasks for store personnel. Some examples of messages and follow-ups could include post-purchase, birthday/anniversary, or local promotions. The choice is left to the brand and its unique campaign strategy. The platform also streamlines segmentation and message creation, allowing associates to effectively manage large numbers of customer relationships.

A tool for store success

For Retail Operations and eCommerce teams, Outreach Plus provides the necessary governance and analytics to ensure compliance while measuring the direct revenue impact of these digital customer engagement efforts. For Store Managers and Associates, it is a user-friendly platform that makes building genuine, high-value customer relationships an intuitive part of their daily routine.

Outreach Plus is available immediately to all new and existing Tulip clients across North America, the UK, and Europe. Retailers of high-consideration products seeking to finally move the needle on customer loyalty and generate massive sales impact can learn more by visiting Tulip's website.

About Tulip

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based retail customer engagement platform provider, with best-in-class Clienteling and POS capabilities that let retailers realize the full potential of omnichannel commerce. The world's most iconic retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to modernize the shopping experience, creating personalized shopping journeys that increase sales and improve customer loyalty across channels. Tulip enables retailers to build deeply personal connections with customers, fulfill orders, close out purchases, and maximize store associate productivity and performance.

Media Contact

Jeff Epstein

1 855-834-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip