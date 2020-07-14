Tulip Launches Video Chat to Connect Store Associates and Customers in Real-Time

New feature lets sales associates initiate video calling with customers to extend the in-store personalized shopping experience remotely.

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, the leader in store associate cloud-based mobile solutions, today announced the release of LiveConnect Video Chat to help retailers stay connected with their customers and provide clienteing services through video calling. With LiveConnect Video Chat, customers and store associates have more options to connect from anywhere.

Tulip's LiveConnect Video Chat offers the flexibility for store associates to continue providing a highly personalized shopping experience online through a live video conversation. Store associates can easily initiate virtual conversations with customers to help them shop the store, learn about products, complete virtual styling appointments, offer beauty consultations, and more. It also provides customers with more convenience and options in how and from where they interact with their favourite brands. Customers can visit the brand's website to easily connect with their favourite store, where a store associate can then initiate a video call.

"Tulip is excited to make video calling available to retailers and their customers. We believe there is a need to provide more options for stores and customers to connect remotely right now", says Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO of Tulip. "Store associates can use LiveConnect Video Chat to continue providing the same customer care as they did in-store, now in real-time online. They can text, chat, share photos and video call with their customers, who are craving more convenience and access to brands."

Tulip is committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt for the new retail world. We're building new products, such as LiveConnect and Remote Pay, to help retailers stay engaged with customers, encourage them to keep visiting and shopping, and provide quality customer experiences.

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com.

