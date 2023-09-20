Tulip Welcomes Matt Petrow as New Chief Financial Officer

Enhancing retail innovation with a seasoned financial leader

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, the world's largest cloud-based store experience platform provider, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Petrow as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a proven track record of financial leadership and a passion for enhancing the customer experience, Matt brings a wealth of expertise to the Tulip team.

Before joining Tulip, Matt served as the CFO of Coconut Software, a Saskatchewan-based company specializing in elevating the customer experience for financial institutions. During his tenure at Coconut, Matt played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. He was instrumental in scaling financial operations to support significant growth and successfully executed a handful of debt and equity funding transactions, including a $28 million Series B funding round in 2021.

Matt's financial leadership experience extends beyond the world of SaaS. He also held a key financial leadership position with TCU Place, a prominent convention and entertainment facility. This diverse background provides Matt with a unique perspective on the intersection of customer experience and SaaS financial operations, making him an ideal fit for Tulip.

"Through all my past roles I've always been passionate about elevating customer experience, and was drawn to Tulip's vision to revolutionize the retail experience," said Petrow when asked why he chose to join Tulip. "I'm excited about the growth potential at Tulip. We have the most important elements in place— solid products solving key challenges for retailers, an engaged customer base filled with the biggest names in the industry, and a passionate and experienced team"

Additionally, amidst Tulip's recent recognition by Great Place to Work® , he also commented, "I'm excited to be part of Tulip's exceptional culture and work with the talented people who make up the team, and I look forward to building something special and having fun along the way."

With his expertise optimizing financial performance and building financial and corporate operations for growth, and his unique perspective with customer experience software, Matt is a valuable asset to Tulip as the company continues to drive innovation in the retail technology space.

About Tulip

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based store experience platform provider, integrating best in class Clienteling with complete POS functionality, that lets retailers set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Tumi, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

Media Contact

Sive O'Neill, VP Marketing

1 855-834-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip