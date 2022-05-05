Tulip Welcomes Roberto Grandillo as EVP, Product Management

Roberto Grandillo assumes the role as EVP, Product Management for Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions.

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip is pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto Grandillo into the role of Executive Vice President of Product Management. As EVP, Roberto will be providing leadership to the product management team, shaping the product vision and strategy for all Tulip products as the company continues to innovate towards the future.

Roberto has extensive background in product management and development, most recently functioning as the VP of Product Development and Head of Retail at Lightspeed Commerce where he led the development of the retail product portfolio. Previous to this, Roberto held the title of CTO at LANDR Audio, where he oversaw the technology and product development for a SaaS-based ecosystem for musicians using machine learning. He has also held various management positions across a diverse set of industries such as broadcast at Grass Valley, media and entertainment at Autodesk, and aerospace at CAE that have built upon the expertise he showcases today. Roberto says the experiences he had in his previous roles ignited his excitement and passion for the retail and commerce space.

"The world of retail is exciting with lots of potential for innovation and change. Tulip is a major driving force in that change," Roberto said. "I am excited to be a part of Tulip's mission for two main reasons. Firstly, the customers: These are extraordinary brands that we get to work with regularly to modernize their stores. And second, which goes hand-in-hand, we are leading retail modernization into the next generation. There's nothing more gratifying than paving the path to the future."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

