Tulips Blossom on New Forever Stamps

The first-day-of-issue event for the Tulip Blossoms Forever stamp is open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #TulipBlossomsStamps.

The U.S. Postal Service celebrates spring and Americans' love for tulips with the issuance of Tulip Blossoms Forever stamps.

The Postal Service has purchased a limited number of tickets which are required to enter the festival. Please RSVP at usps.com/tulipblossoms to sign up for a ticket.

Background: