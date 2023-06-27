Tulip's Clienteling Powers David Yurman's Luxury Customer Experience

David Yurman stays at the forefront of luxury customer engagement and technology with Tulip

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip is proud to announce that David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, has selected Tulip's Clienteling solution to further enhance the brand's customer engagement. This strategic partnership allows David Yurman to solidify its position at the forefront of luxury customer experiences and technology.

Renowned for their commitment to providing high-end luxury experiences, David Yurman understands the value of establishing and maintaining strong customer connections. Recognizing that purchasing jewelry is a deeply personal process, the brand has been collaborating with Tulip since 2018, leveraging its comprehensive functionality to support their unique requirements.

"Our dedication to delivering an exceptional luxury experience drives us to seek solutions that meet our highest standards," said Christian Fortucci, Chief Technology Officer at David Yurman. "Over the past five years, Tulip has enabled us to exceed expectations by revolutionizing the way we engage with our customers. Their user-friendly platform seamlessly integrated into our business, which enabled us to deliver tailored experiences from day one."

Tulip's Clienteling solution equips brand ambassadors with the essential tools and functionalities to forge stronger relationships with customers. With access to a wealth of customer data, including messaging, activities, purchases, appointments, attributes, and wishlists, ambassadors can effortlessly personalize interactions and offer tailored recommendations for their clients.

This Clienteling solution eliminates operational complexities by consolidating technology and harnessing the power of Salesforce. This allows David Yurman to prioritize customer interactions, including creating targeted marketing campaigns, showcasing exclusive products to VICs, and scheduling appointments at customers' convenience.

"We are honored to collaborate with one of the most coveted luxury jewelry brands worldwide," said Ali Asaria, CEO of Tulip. "We are excited for our Clienteling solution to empower David Yurman to elevate their customer engagement practices, ensuring an exceptional luxury experience for customers across the globe."

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

