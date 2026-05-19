Tully Luxury Travel Named Crystal's #1 Global Revenue-Producing Agency for 29 Consecutive Years

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Tully Luxury Travel has once again been recognized as Crystal's #1 global revenue-producing agency, marking an extraordinary 29 consecutive years as the brand's top-producing travel partner worldwide and reinforcing Tully's position as one of the most trusted and influential names in ultra-luxury cruising.

Crystal Grace (CNW Group/Tully Luxury Travel)

For nearly three decades, Tully Luxury Travel has worked closely alongside Crystal to deliver highly personalized journeys for discerning travelers around the world. The agency has built one of the most loyal Crystal client bases globally through its deep product expertise, longstanding industry relationships, and commitment to white-glove service.

The recognition comes at a defining moment for the Crystal brand, as Crystal prepares for the launch of Crystal Grace, its first new ocean ship in 25 years and the first developed under the ownership of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.

"For 29 consecutive years, our relationship with Crystal has been built on trust, shared values, and a mutual commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients," said Mary Jean Tully, Founder and CEO of Tully Luxury Travel. "This recognition is incredibly meaningful to us, and as Crystal enters this exciting new chapter with Crystal Grace, we are proud to continue leading the way in introducing our clients to the very best in luxury cruising."

As Crystal's longstanding top-producing global partner, Tully Luxury Travel is uniquely positioned to guide clients into this next chapter of the Crystal experience. With nearly three decades of firsthand experience selling and servicing the brand, Tully Travel Designers offer an unmatched level of insight, access, and expertise to clients looking to experience Crystal Grace and the future of luxury cruising.

Over the past year, Tully Luxury Travel has continued its broader brand and operational evolution through investments in digital transformation, enhanced client communication strategies, enhanced personalization capabilities, and a modernized approach to luxury travel storytelling — all while maintaining the highly personalized service the company has long been known for.

As demand for experiential luxury travel continues to grow, Tully Luxury Travel remains committed to delivering transformative journeys defined by expertise, access, and exceptional service.

About Tully Luxury Travel

Tully Luxury Travel is an award-winning luxury travel agency specializing in bespoke travel experiences, luxury cruises, private journeys, and highly personalized travel planning worldwide. Founded by Mary Jean Tully, the company is recognized globally for its exceptional client service, deep industry relationships, and expertise across the luxury travel sector.

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Erin Nicholson

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Tully Luxury Travel

SOURCE Tully Luxury Travel