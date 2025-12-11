Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric urges homeowners to prepare homes for winter weather

Tulsa home service experts share maintenance tips to help families stay safe, comfortable and worry-free ahead of winter

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, says now is the perfect time to prepare homes for winter to help avoid mechanical problems when temperatures begin to drop.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric shares HVAC, plumbing and electrical maintenance tips to help homeowners prepare for harsh winter weather.

"With cooler weather on the way, it's important for homeowners to make sure their home systems are ready for winter," said Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "Simple steps like checking your furnace, testing carbon monoxide detectors and insulating pipes can provide homeowners with peace of mind once temperatures drop. Preventive maintenance can also help avoid unexpected emergencies while also keeping your family comfortable and worry-free all season long."

From heating systems working overtime to increased electrical use and plumbing strain, a little preventive care now can help families avoid surprises during the winter season.

The experts at Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric recommend homeowners:

Be aware of carbon monoxide leaks: Faulty furnaces, gas water heaters and blocked vents can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup. Because this gas is invisible and odorless, it's critical to have carbon monoxide detectors installed and tested regularly.

Schedule a heating inspection: Before firing up the furnace for the season, have it checked by a licensed technician. Dust, debris or worn components can cause inefficiency or even fires if ignored.

Protect pipes from the cold: A sudden freeze can burst uninsulated pipes, leading to costly water damage. Wrap exposed pipes and disconnect garden hoses before temperatures dip.

Watch for flickering lights or burning smells: These could indicate loose wiring or overloaded circuits. If you notice these warning signs, turn off the power and call a licensed electrician immediately.

Have an electrical inspection: Older homes or those without a recent inspection may have outdated wiring or overloaded outlets, which are both major fire hazards. A professional inspection ensures your system is ready for increased seasonal use.

"Regular maintenance does more than keep your home comfortable, it protects your investment," Pound said. "Many manufacturers require annual services to honor their warranties. Taking care of your systems now means you'll be covered later if a system fails."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

