Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Mark

Final count of 3,596 cars is new record for Largest Parade of Classic Cars

TULSA, Okla., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a moment that will live on in Tulsa, Route 66 and American history forever.

At approximately 11:52 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, official Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric stepped to the stage and gave the news all of Route 66 was waiting on.

Visit Tulsa, Largest Parade of Classic Cars

With an official, final count of 3,596 classic cars, Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise: Classic Car Centennial Parade set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, besting the previous mark by 1,105 cars and putting a stamp on the nation's signature Route 66 Centennial celebration.

"I am so proud of Tulsa and so thrilled to set a new world record," said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. "Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise was a nearly year-long effort from partners all over Tulsa to remind the world that we are the Capital of Route 66® and that no city does things the way Tulsa does. Now, for the next hundred years, whenever anyone mentions the Centennial of Route 66, they'll remember Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Mayor Nichols was one of the Cruise's grand marshals, along with Route 66 historian and author Michael Wallis, Vice Grip Garage founder Derek Bieri, family of the Father of Route 66 Cyrus Avery—led by grandson Bob Berghell—and Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell.

"For years, we have looked to 2026 as a Super Bowl in Oklahoma, and today, Tulsa delivered," said Lt. Governor Pinnell. "Capital Cruise was a massive undertaking, and it paid off in a massive way, nearly doubling the existing world record, proving that Route 66 is not just central to the history of Oklahoma, but the future as well. Congratulations, Tulsa! Here's to the next hundred years of the Mother Road."

In all drivers from 42 states, Canada and France participated in Capital Cruise, bringing more international attention to all corners of Tulsa: north to south, east to west.

"All I can say is, 'Of course we did!' Because Tulsa has never relented its spirit when it sets its mind to a thing," said Tulsa Route 66 Commission Chair, Tulsa City Council Vice Chair and Tulsa City Councilor for District 6 Christian Bengel. "It's who we are. I always believed we would set the record, but never in my own vision of its grandeur and splendor did I imagine Capital Cruise becoming such a shared and anticipated worldwide phenomenon. I said Tulsa had the true moxie to show out, show off, and continue our legacy of being legendary, and I couldn't be prouder of our city. The memory of seeing thousands of classic cars rolling down Route 66 will forever be imprinted on my mind. Congratulations Tulsa, take a bow!"

Cars began leaving Tulsa's Expo Square at 8:00 a.m. The final car reached the adjudicator stage at Mother Road Market at 11:30 a.m. An estimated 100,000 spectators lined 11th Street in Tulsa to take in the unprecedented scene.

"We have been talking about Capital Cruise for almost a full year, and today we definitely got our kicks on Route 66!" said Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. "What an amazing effort from everyone across the city to make Capital Cruise a success in the Capital of Route 66®. That community pride drives visitors to Tulsa to experience history and celebrate the Route 66 Centennial together. I am so proud of our city for continuing to make moments that resonate on the world's biggest stage."

Over the course of the route, 16 different Cruise Party Zones turned parking lots into block parties for spectators, making this not just a parade to watch, but a party to participate in. An authentic Route 66-era Oklahoma Highway Patrol car was the final car.

About the Tulsa Route 66 Commission

The Commission supports and assists all ongoing efforts locally and statewide with both public and private entities involved in Route 66 matters. Members also create and help implement specific strategies and plans to encourage economic development and promotion for Route 66. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/Tulsa66Commission/.

About Visit Tulsa

Visit Tulsa's mission is to attract leisure travel visitors and groups to Tulsa and the surrounding area. By highlighting northeast Oklahoma's unique offerings, Visit Tulsa helps bring 9.7 million visitors and $1.4 billion in economic impact annually (2022, per Tourism Economics). Visit Tulsa provides everything a tourist needs to plan and maximize their trip, including attractions, events, dining, and places to stay. For more information, visit visittulsa.com.

Contact:

Jonathan Huskey

Senior Director of Communications, Tulsa Regional Tourism

[email protected]

C: 662.415.1244

For Capital Cruise photos and b-roll, click here: https://brandfolder.com/s/s739mggsmvnjk5jjkkqb55t4

This link is live and will update as more assets are added

SOURCE Visit Tulsa