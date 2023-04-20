Tulsi Gabbard Joins the Sekulow Broadcast Team as Senior Military and Political Analyst

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsi Gabbard is joining the Sekulow Broadcast team as Senior Military and Political Analyst. Starting today, the former member of Congress and presidential candidate will make weekly appearances on Sekulow.

Sekulow provides cutting edge analysis of today's political and legal landscape with elected officials and respected thought leaders. The show airs live each weekday at Noon Eastern on over 1,000 stations plus SiriusXM, with live video stream on Facebook , YouTube , Rumble and ACLJ.org .

"I'm looking forward to joining the Sekulow team every week and sharing my perspective as we take on the critical issues facing the American people today," said Tulsi Gabbard. "Sekulow's focus on truth, freedom and the Constitution is essential during these challenging times."

Sekulow is hosted by renowned constitutional attorney ACLJ Chief Counsel, Jay Sekulow, and ACLJ Executive Director Jordan Sekulow. Jordan also co-hosts Salem Media's Sekulow Brothers podcast with his brother Logan Sekulow, ACLJ's Director of Media and an award-winning filmmaker, producer, podcaster, and radio host.

"Tulsi Gabbard is one of our nation's most respected voices, from the halls of Congress to Fox News and beyond," says Jordan Sekulow. "Tulsi brings tremendous value to our audience, and we're thrilled to offer her perspective alongside other members of the Sekulow Broadcast team including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, among others."

Tulsi Gabbard served as the representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2013-2021. In February 2019, she announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States, the first female combat veteran to run for U.S. president. She left the Democratic party in 2022 and currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, as a Fox News contributor, and hosts the podcast, The Tulsi Gabbard Show.

