TUMI Dives Deeper Into Its Sustainable Platform With Water Phenom Mark Healey

Throughout all his experiences Mark has been a die-hard TUMI user: spears, wetsuits, non-ocean based clothing, are all packed carefully and systematically into his travel gear to head to the next expedition. It's while on the water that he felt there was one piece missing from his arsenal.

The ultimate Survival Bag has been co-designed to match Mark's explorations across the globe and his list of pursuits and challenges he's come across. The extremes of sun + sea push this bag to consider all need states, all the while protecting its contents from the very real and harsh elements.

"I've really enjoyed the design process that has brought this piece to life," says Mark Healey. "The goal was to make a versatile and functional bag that looks good. Making it from recycled materials was important to me because it's a step in the direction of proving that a recycled product can look and perform just as well as one that isn't."

Mark's insatiable desire to explore and learn from Earth's wild places has continually led him to the edge where great danger and great beauty meet. It is here, in places where no one else has been that Mark finds himself most at home. His years spent as an outdoor enthusiast means seeing ecological degradation firsthand and Mark has committed himself to living a sustainable lifestyle.

"As a brand, we're always seeking out individuals to work with who go above and beyond their choice profession and look to connect on multiple levels. Collaborating with Mark Healey on the Survival Bag, a product that's been designed into our existing Recycled Capsule, was created to match his passion for living a sustainable lifestyle. To coincide with the Survival Bags' debut, we felt a launch on Earth Day was fitting, matching the joint philosophies of Mark Healey and HWO's and the sustainable vision behind the product," said Victor Sanz, TUMI Creative Director.

The Healey Water Operations bag will be sold exclusively on TUMI's global ecommerce platforms beginning April 22nd date and will retail for $575.

ABOUT TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

ABOUT HEALEY WATER OPERATIONS

Healey Water Operations' endeavor is to deliver one-of-a-kind, once in a lifetime, ocean-based experiences, customized to any level of a client's needs, skill set or appetite. HWO is positioned to bring elite access and exclusive experiences to guests in and around the ocean; with unparalleled attention to service and safety. For more information about Mark Healey and Healey Water Operations, please visit https://www.healeywaterops.com/

