TUMI SHOWCASES ITS NEW ALPHA COLLECTIONS THROUGH AN EXTENSION OF ITS 'ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL' CAMPAIGN

News provided by

Tumi, Inc.

20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The campaign introduces the brand's new Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid collections and re-establishes the TUMI difference with one-of-a-kind designs proven to outperform.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI is celebrating its beloved Alpha product assortment through an extension of its Fall 2023 Essentially Beautiful campaign. The campaign showcases the carefully considered and meticulously designed details of the products within the Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid collections, highlighting the one-of-a-kind designs with over 600 TUMI patents and designs with registrations worldwide, and the ways that they all work together to create bags that are not only beautiful, but also perform beautifully.

Alpha X with PX6 material, our strongest fabric to date.
Alpha Hybrid and its patented Dual Recess Wheels.
This latest installment of the Essentially Beautiful campaign re-establishes TUMI's brand DNA. Bringing attention to one of the brand's most well-known and beloved collections through a new lens, TUMI highlights its product innovations, materials, and patented designs.

"We are continuously propelling and evolving ourselves and our collections forward, crafting high-performing products that not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers," said Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "The Alpha X collection not only serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to precision and detail but also exemplifies our tireless quest for enduring quality and longevity, adding to our cornerstone collection Alpha that our travelers can constantly depend on."

Launching this Fall and engineered to exceed all 40 of TUMI's endurance tests, Alpha X is its strongest softside collection to date, made with PX6, an ultra-durable fabric with a unique combination of high strength and thermal stability. The luggage also features elevated finishes including a mixed hard and soft side exterior and gunmetal hardware.

The brand's new Alpha Hybrid collection features the X-Brace 45® handle, an aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping system built to take on every twist, turn and tarmac, and dual recess wheels that are made to carry through the smoothest travels. Combining Alpha's signature look and FXT Ballistic Nylon with a polycarbonate shell for a lighter, ultra-durable collection, Alpha Hybrid's superior hardside designs, and innovative softside tailoring are made for robust business travel and create the ultimate lightweight experience.

The campaign also features the brand's TEGRA-LITE® collection and shines a light on its revolutionary Tegris® material. It offers exceptional strength and high performance.

Follow along to see all of the ways TUMI brings essential beauty to its products @TUMITravel. Shop the Alpha collection available at TUMI stores and TUMI.com worldwide.

About TUMI 
Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts
Alexandra Gillis
PR & Social Manager
[email protected]
TUMI

Nicole Colasanto
[email protected]
SHADOW

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.

