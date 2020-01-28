TUMS game day sweepstakes

Now that the world knows the meaning behind the blue dot emoji, on Sunday, February 2, during the biggest sports game of the year, TUMS will be partnering with TUMS fans Adam Devine, Jessie James Decker, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Sean Evans, as well as meme account BeigeCardigan and Daquan to give Twitter users the chance to win $54,000, or one of six amazing trips.

Starting at 6:30 pm EST, @TUMSOfficial will be live tweeting #TUMSworthy moments during game day - the heartburn-inducing fumbles, foods, and commercial breaks - and people can join in on the conversation using #TUMSWORTHYsweepstakes and the blue dot emoji for a chance to win the big prize.

"As America's #1 antacid, TUMS has always been proud to offer fast heartburn relief year-round for those who deal with heartburn," says Amy Sharon, Senior Brand Manager at GSK. "During football's biggest game of the year, the potential for heartburn increases while enjoying the spread of celebratory foods, so we are giving consumers fast-acting heartburn relief along with some comic relief as the plays, half-time show, and commercials unfold."

Heartburn is quite common—more than 60 million Americans suffer from the discomfort of heartburn every month1. Game day on February 2 is one of the biggest food days of the year, with nachos, spicy salsa, and buffalo wings giving fans plenty of opportunities for heartburn, in addition to nail-biting plays, as the two teams compete for the year's trophy.

TUMS #TUMSWORTHYsweepstakes Rules For Entry

For more information on how to enter the #TUMSWORTHYsweepstakes Promotion, see rules here: https://www.tums.com/tumsworthy

About TUMS

TUMS provides fast-acting relief from heartburn. The secret is its primary active ingredient – calcium carbonate, which is naturally mined from limestone – that quickly gets to work tackling the symptoms of heartburn. TUMS antacid products are available in a whole range of great-tasting flavors and types. From new TUMS Chewy Bites Cooling Sensation, which provides relief with every bite, to the deliciously smooth and tasty TUMS Smoothies – there's a TUMS for everyone.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including TUMS, Sensodyne, parodontax, Poligrip, Advil, Centrum and Theraflu. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

