TUMS Kicks Off the "TUMS Food Match Cup," a Celebration of Global Soccer Fandom and Food Love Through Bold Flavor Mashups

New campaign features global-inspired recipes, a multi-city food truck tour, creator collaborations, a sweepstakes and more, inspired by the summer's biggest soccer tournament

WARREN, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fans around the world gather to cheer on their favorite teams this summer, TUMS is bringing fans together over another shared passion: food. An extension of Haleon's partnership with U.S. Soccer, TUMS has announced the launch of the "TUMS Food Match Cup," a first-of-its-kind campaign inspired by the global flavors, traditions and team passions that make soccer's biggest tournament season unforgettable. From bold culinary mashups and creator collaborations to immersive fan experiences and daily sweepstakes, the TUMS Food Match Cup celebrates the intersection of soccer fandom, food culture and fast-acting heartburn relief — helping fans stay focused on the action, not their symptoms.

TUMS Food Match Cup logo TUMS Food Match Cup

"Soccer's biggest moments bring fans from around the world together, and food is often at the center of those celebrations — whether it's spicy street tacos, grilled favorites or comforting classics shared while cheering on your team," said Patricia Melo, Brand Director for TUMS. "With the TUMS Food Match Cup, we wanted to celebrate that sense of global unity through original recipe mashups inspired by countries competing on the pitch, combining iconic flavors and dishes from around the world into unexpected, crave-worthy creations, all paired with trusted heartburn relief that helps fans stay focused on the celebration."

Featured dishes include:

The Plantain Dog, a sweet-and-savory fusion inspired by flavors from the USA and Paraguay

Kimchi Carnitas Tacos, blending Korean and Mexican culinary traditions

Raclette Poutine, combining Swiss alpine comfort food with a Canadian classic

Throughout the tournament, fans can visit TUMSFoodMatchCup.com to spin the daily wheel for a chance to unlock a new recipe mashup inspired by competing countries and their signature cuisines, along with a recommended TUMS product pairing. Fans can also enter daily for a chance to win prizes, including U.S. Soccer merchandise, special savings offers from TUMS and the grand prize: a $200 Ticketmaster e-gift card that can be used toward U.S. Soccer tickets.

The campaign will also be amplified through additional creator partnerships, including a partnership with chef, creator and cookbook author Joshua Weissman.

"To me, food and soccer have this incredible ability to bring people together and spark a sense of connection and creativity," said Joshua Weissman. "Working with TUMS on the Food Match Cup gave me the chance to help celebrate unexpected flavors and culinary traditions in a way that encompasses the energy and excitement that fans are feeling all summer long."

TUMS is also bringing the campaign directly to fans through the Food Match Cup Food Truck Tour, a multi-city experience designed to celebrate the excitement of match day through globally inspired flavors and interactive fan engagement. The tour will stop in Los Angeles, Houston, Kansas City, Dallas and New York City, making 14 stops at retail locations, including Walmart and Kroger, as well as the Gameday Goal Zone Pre-Match Hospitality event at MetLife Stadium.

Visitors can sample tournament-inspired dishes from the TUMS food truck, capture memories through interactive photo opportunities, enjoy giveaways and receive TUMS samples and products — all designed to help ensure heartburn doesn't interrupt the excitement of game day.

Fans can follow along throughout the tournament to discover new recipe mashups, enter the sweepstakes and find upcoming tour stops at TUMSFoodMatchCup.com and on @TUMSOfficial across Instagram and TikTok.

About TUMS

TUMS is the #1 recommended antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid brand, TUMS offers a wide variety of flavors and formats with something for everyone. TUMS Chewy Bites provide tasty, effective multi-symptom relief from heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion and upset stomach so you can savor the moment. TUMS Gummy Bites go to work in seconds* for occasional heartburn relief and feature a soft, easy-to-chew format with multi-benefit relief from occasional sour stomach, acid indigestion and upset stomach.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a globally leading consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Haleon's product portfolio spans three major categories - Oral Health, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Wellness. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Parodontax, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and TUMS - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE TUMS