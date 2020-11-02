Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market worth $569 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Methodology (In-Situ and Extractive), Gas Analyzer Type (Oxygen,, Ammonia, COX, Moisture, CxHx, HX), Industry (Oil & Gas, Cement, Power), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 400 million in 2020 to USD 569 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the TDLA market is driven by factors, such as the increasing industrialization and growth & up-gradation of new power plants, increasing demand for boilers and DeNOx systems in varios industries, advanced features of TDLA and return on investment (RoI) on installation. Other major driving factors for TDLAadoption include growing process automation in various industries. Current and post COVID-19 growth prospects in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries are increasingly encouraging the use of TDLA products.

"The in-situ methodology is likely to grow at a high rate during the forecast period."

The market for in-situ methodology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The In-situ is one of the methodologies where TDLA is directly installed at the duct, stack, or process stream to measure various gases such as oxygen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and others. The in-situ–based TDLA is a specially designed product to measure the concentration of gases based on population data to increase accuracy. This makes it different from extractive TDLA, along with that low price of in-situ–based TDLA as compared to extractive-based TDLA. This is expected to drive the growth of the in-situ–based TDLA market in the near future. In-situ–based TDLA, on the basis of design type has further been divided into two types, namely, in-situ cross duct and in-situ probe. Companies such as ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland), Neo Monitors (Norway), Servomex (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Focused Photonics Inc. (China), Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan), and others offers in-situ–based TDLA products to various industries.

"Oxygen analyzer to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period."

The market for the oxygen analyzer is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of industries. Additionally, oxygen-based gas analyzers provide reliable 02 concentration data to permit optimization of fuel consumption, increase combustion, improve process control, and reduce air pollution. These analyzers are used in combustion facilities such as incinerators and boilers (small-sized, medium-sized). In natural gas, the measurement of O2 is done at the wellhead. Oxygen supports corrosion, and it interferes with downstream processes and may cause air leakage. Oxygen, when combined with H2O, CO2, and H2S it forms carbonic acid or sulfuric acid, which is corrosive in nature to carbon steel. As natural gas may contain H2O, CO2, and H2S at high concentrations, then the method of measurement has to be immune to those contaminants. It should also have a rapid response in order to help detect where leaks are coming from as soon as possible.

"The APAC tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

APAC is expected to grow the overall tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market in the coming years. This significant growth rate in this region is expected because of wide presence of cement, metal and mining, power, chemical, and other industries and increasing adoption of TDLA in various industries in this region. The APAC region has the largest number of metal & mining industries. China owns the seven largest metal & mining industries. In the metal & mining industry, TDLA can be installed at various check points such as stack of sinter plant, at the raw material storage hall, at the raw material silo, after blast furnace uptake duct, after dust bags, at blast furnace gas outlet, at the outlet of coal silo to coal mill, and others. As a result, the metal & mining industry in APAC region held the largest market share of the TDLA market.

The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is currently dominated by Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporaton (Japan), Servomex (UK), SpectraSensors (Switzerland), and AMETEK Inc. (US).

Other players operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland), NEO Monitors (Norway), SICK AG (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany) among others. Almost all companies, including key players, have adopted a few major strategies such as product developments and launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to grow in the smart glass market.

