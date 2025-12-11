TUNE IN: THE CW TO AIR "THE 93rd ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE" ON DECEMBER 12, 2025 WITH GRAND MARSHAL LUKE WILSON

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers nationwide are invited to tune in to The CW for the primetime broadcast of The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, airing Friday, December 12, 2025, from 8:00–10:00 PM ET/PT.

Grand Marshal, Luke Wilson (PRNewsfoto/The Hollywood Christmas Parade)

Captured live on the streets of Hollywood on Sunday, November 30, 2025, along the iconic Hollywood Boulevard, the parade was hosted by Laura McKenzie and Erik Estrada, with pre-show co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams. This year's star-studded holiday celebration is led by Grand Marshal Luke Wilson, the notable actor known for his memorable roles in Legally Blonde, Old School, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga, and honors Emmy-nominated actor and humanitarian Anthony Anderson, the 2025 Humanitarian Award recipient, for his work with the Anthony Anderson Family Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation. The parade also featured a special appearance by General Laster of Marine Toys for Tots, underscoring the event's commitment to supporting children and families in need.

The two-hour special features spectacular performances, celebrity appearances, marching bands, larger-than-life balloons, equestrians, floats, and the traditional arrival of Santa Claus to welcome the holiday season.

PERFORMANCES INCLUDE:

Estelle, Terry Fator, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, Melinda Lindner, Liz Lentz, Sarah Reeves, Anna Azerli, Origin Hip Hop Dreams (featuring The Sunrays), Cubcakes, Alexia Smith (Ms. Hollywood), Harrison Cone, Jet Velocity's Matt Star, Tracii Guns, Janea Ebs, Jason Ebs, Sebastian Bach, Suzanne Le Bach, Adam Kury.

CELEBRITY APPEARANCES BY:

90210 alums Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Dancing With The Stars Champion Sharna Burgess, DOMI Gergely, Rick Monday, Vivica A. Fox, AC Green, Byron & Cee Cee Scott, and cast members from The Bold and the Beautiful, Montel Williams, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and The Bay, Cesar Millan, Jacob Meir, KTLA hosts Andrew Riesmeyer & Samantha Cortese, and Thelma Houston, among others.

TUNE IN DETAILS:

What: The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots

When: Friday, December 12, 2025

Time: 8:00–10:00 PM ET/PT

Where: The CW (check local listings for channel)

International Broadcast: American Armed Forces Network in 94+ countries

For updates, visit HollywoodChristmasParade.org or follow @HollywoodChristmasParade.

The live parade is presented by Associated Television International in association with the city of Los Angeles.

For media assets and inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Associated Television International