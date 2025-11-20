LUKE WILSON NAMED AS GRAND MARSHAL OF THE 93RD ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE SUPPORTING MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS

Anthony Anderson, the Emmy Award®-nominated actor, producer, comedian and humanitarian, who most recently appeared in Amazon MGM's action thriller, "G20," has been named Humanitarian of the Year ofThe 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots. Helping others and giving back has always been a priority for Anderson who has been actively involved and supported numerous non-profit organizations for decades. The Anderson Family Foundation, based in Los Angeles, CA, is committed to providing funds for multiple charitable organizations to promote educational and charitable purposes. Through the annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic, the foundation raises vital funds to aid organizations in their educational and community-driven initiatives.

"Domi" Gergely, a three-year old child hailing from Prince Georges, MD has been named Junior Grand MarshalofThe 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots and Toddler of the Year Winner for Marine Toys for Tots.

Luke Wilson said: "I'm honored to serve as the Grand Marshal of this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade joining an esteemed list of Hollywood legends, and excited to support Marine Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need this holiday season."

Anthony Anderson said: "I am so thrilled to be honored with the humanitarian award for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade. This is a tremendous honor and I am so thankful to be acknowledged for my charity work by such a respected establishment in the Hollywood community."

The live parade will be presented by Associated Television International in association The City of Los Angeles, hosted by Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie, along with parade co-hosts, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams.

This year's live parade will feature Hollywood Celebrities from film, television and stage and VIPS, Pre-Parade and Parade Performers, award-wining bands, large-than-life four-story character balloons, colorful floats, as well as novelties and famous movie cars. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Clausand his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! Here is some video footage for parades in the past: https://vimeo.com/740453615

Grandstand Bleacher Seats open at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 30, 2025, with Pre-Parade Entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m.

More About The Hollywood Christmas Parade :

2025 marks the 93rd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade,an American tradition. The live parade is produced by Associated Television International and presented in association with The City of Los Angeles on the streets of Hollywood, CA.

The live parade features 5,000 participants, and will be taped for multiple nationwide network television broadcasts to be aired during the holiday season. The parade will travel along a 3.2 mile U-shaped route starting at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turning south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and then turning west on Sunset Boulevard traveling back to Orange Street.

