Tune in to Bloomberg TV on Saturday, February 14th to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new episode of Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET.

2-14-2026 Broadcast of Advancements

Discover how evolving demands are placing increased pressure on utilities and the energy grid today. This segment will highlight how developments in technology are helping utilities move from reactive response to proactive, standards-based Power Quality (PQ) management. Viewers will learn how Power Monitors, Inc. (PMI) is using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the path from data to insight, providing utilities with 24-7 coverage, consistent reporting, and a multiplier for limited staff, helping engineers spend less time searching for problems and more time focused on the issues that matter.

Learn how AI has accelerated both sides of the cybersecurity battle, working to detect anomalies, respond to threats, and predict potential vulnerabilities, while also creating a path for malicious actors to automate reconnaissance and exploit weaknesses. The show will share how Novatech's continuous monitoring and zero trust architecture provide a layered approach to risk mitigation, stopping cyber threats before they happen. Watch to see how its proactive IT services help businesses harness AI's potential safely and effectively.

Next, Advancements will explore how recent solutions in building resilience are lowering utility bills, improving indoor comfort, and contributing to a more durable home. Hear how West Michigan Glass Block's (WMGB) CRM tools provide energy resources and guidance to help homeowners understand how components contribute to energy performance. Audiences will also learn how WMGB is blending innovation with training to educate and empower crews and customers, building trust through education, communication, and community roots, while working to inspire and train a new generation of workers.

Steel's durability and efficiency play a vital role in electric utility infrastructure. Discover how developments in galvanized steel are strengthening grid resilience, and how Klute's state-of-the-art capabilities deliver precision-built solutions for substation and transmission line projects, enabling safer, more efficient work environments.

"This episode takes a closer look at the systems we rely on every day and the innovations quietly transforming them," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series. "By examining power quality, cybersecurity, building performance, and grid infrastructure, we're showing how forward-thinking solutions are helping to meet rising demands with greater confidence and control."

