Tune in to Bloomberg TV on Saturday, March 14th to Watch a New Episode of Advancements

JUPITER, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, March 14th at 8:00pm ET. The episode will spotlight how organizations are developing technologies aimed at solving some of today's most pressing industrial and operational challenges. Audiences will learn about emerging innovations in battery recycling, artificial intelligence adoption, next-generation pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, and the future of fundamental physics.

As global demand for electrification continues to accelerate, batteries have become a foundational component of modern infrastructure, powering vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage systems. With batteries accounting for approximately 86 percent of global lead consumption, the industry faces mounting environmental and resource challenges. Viewers will discover how advancements in battery recycling technologies aim to recover valuable materials from lead and lithium batteries, helping to reduce pollution while supporting the future supply chain for electrification.

Next, the show will share how artificial intelligence is reshaping modern business operations. As organizations face an increasingly competitive and digitally driven environment, AI technologies are enabling companies to automate repetitive tasks, enhance decision-making, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Experts featured in the program will discuss how businesses can overcome common barriers to AI adoption, shift their mindset from viewing AI as a threat to embracing it as a strategic tool, and implement frameworks that support workforce reskilling, innovation, and long-term scalability.

Advancements will also take viewers inside the evolving world of pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, an area critical to the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive medications and therapies. With the global rise of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, maintaining strict temperature control throughout transportation has become essential for preserving drug efficacy and patient safety. The program will explore emerging cooling technologies designed to improve reliability, reduce waste from traditional ice-based systems, and provide real-time visibility across pharmaceutical supply chains.

Finally, viewers will learn about the role fundamental physics plays in shaping human progress. For centuries, physics has served as the foundation for many of the technologies that power modern society. The program will highlight how modern research environments, limited funding, and risk-averse academic structures can discourage scientists from challenging established theories, and how greater collaboration between scientific research and industry could help accelerate discovery and innovation.

Featured companies in this episode include Ace Green Recycling, MoveMinds, Invensify, and Arkouda Systems, each contributing unique innovations to their respective industries. The episode will focus on how forward-thinking technologies are addressing complex global challenges, while helping industries operate more efficiently and responsibly.

"Through expert interviews, industry insights, and real-world applications, Advancements continues its mission of educating viewers about the technologies and ideas helping to create a more sustainable future," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements: Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments across industries and global economies. With a focus on the innovations driving progress, the award-winning program goes behind the scenes to highlight how technology and forward-thinking solutions are shaping the future.

