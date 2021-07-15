TuneIn Taps TripleLift to its Bolster Native and Branded Video Offering

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest growing ad tech companies in the world, and TuneIn, the leading live streaming and on-demand audio service, today announced a partnership to expand TuneIn's Native and Branded Video ad offering across its desktop and mobile portfolio globally. In addition to the formats, TuneIn buyers now have access to TripleLift's In-Stream and Display inventory.



"Thanks to an easy and efficient integration with TripleLift, we saw almost immediate results with their Native and Branded Video formats. In fact, completion rates for Branded Video average more than 60%, giving us confidence that our users appreciate the quality of an ad experience that complements their listening experience," said Rob Deichert Chief Revenue Officer at TuneIn. "Now, with TripleLift, our brand partners have access to more seamless and integrated ways to reach our unique listeners across desktop and mobile properties."

"Native ad formats advance the objectives of the three most critical parties in advertising: publishers, advertisers, and consumers. As one of the most respected and accessed audio platforms in the world and a leader in programmatic advertising, TuneIn recognized the value of native and embraced the opportunity giving advertisers a seamless, integrated way to increase reach and awareness with their unique audience," said Michael Lehman, SVP Global Supply at TripleLift. "Not only does this partnership create new, native-only ad opportunities on TuneIn, it gives TuneIn's listeners an ad experience that is a natural extension of the content they're tuning into."

With over 100,000 radio stations, live play-by-play, sports, news, podcasts and music, TuneIn reaches 75 million monthly active listeners globally across over 200 connected devices. Since launching the integration, TuneIn experienced a 15% increase in daily in-app revenue, and robust eCPM increases for Mobile.

About TripleLift

TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company with products at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — publishers, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale, TripleLift is leading the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. Working with 90% of the publishers on the comScore 200, 100% of the brands on the AdAge 100, and 100% of the top 20 global DSPs, TripleLift has grown its revenue by high double digits since inception and has now recorded five years of accelerating profitability. TripleLift, part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, has appeared on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Crain's New York Fast 50 for four consecutive years, and has been on Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for the last two years. Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the leading live streaming and on-demand audio service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also unlock exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg Media, as well as commercial-free music channels for every mood and activity. For more information please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

