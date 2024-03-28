Tungsten510 SMARC® System-On-Module from Ezurio Combines Superior Edge Processing with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity

MediaTek partnership delivers powerful IoT innovation for industrial and commercial applications

AKRON, Ohio, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity, today announces the upcoming Tungsten510 system-on-modules (SOM), in a smart mobility architecture (SMARC) form factor, developed in partnership with MediaTek.

The Tungsten510 SMARC is powered by the MediaTek Genio 510 processor and Ezurio's upcoming Sona™ MT320 Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.3 module, based on the MediaTek Filogic 320 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo radio. Together these solutions provide a comprehensive compute and connectivity platform. This high-performance SOM, when used with the SMARC carrier , also serves as a single board computer (SBC) that can significantly speed customer products to market.

"The Tungsten510 heralds our continued collaboration with MediaTek to bring cost optimized tablet comparable processing and features to the embedded IoT space, leveraging MediaTek's decades of experience in next-generation connectivity and computing to create a smart, efficient, high-end connected system," said Jonathan Kaye, VP Product Management, Ezurio. "Available in the SMARC 2.1.1 form factor and pin compatible with our Tungsten700, this robust product provides a high performance and power efficient IoT solution that easily scales with customer's applications."

This product is an ideal solution for demanding use cases, utilizing powerful Arm® DynamIQ multiprocessing which combines the performance of a dual-core 2.0 GHz Arm® Cortex-A78 and power-optimized quad-core Arm® Cortex-A55 operating at 2.0 GHz. This hexa-core architecture allows for balancing power efficiency with the availability of peak computing performance. Customers can also leverage hardware acceleration AI, delivering up to 2.8 TOPS, an Arm® Mali-G57 GPU, hardware accelerated 4K video codecs, an audio DSP, and advanced 32MP video HDR ISP. Multiple display, network, data, audio, and camera interfaces are also available.

"The solutions brought to life as a result of our longstanding partnership with Ezurio utilize Edge AI capabilities and advanced connectivity to enable a diverse number of benefits in the SOM and wireless module space," said Sameer Sharma, AVP of the IoT Business at MediaTek. "The MediaTek Genio 510, combined with the reliable and always-connected Filogic 320, make it possible to effectively address a wide range of IoT applications and market segments."

The Tungsten510 conforms to the SMARC 2.1.1 standard form factor (82mm x 50mm), with a SMARC edge connector, on board ethernet PHYs, and a USB hub controller. The SMARC standard offers an easy future upgrade route to the latest new processor, memory, and wireless SOM configurations and simplifies designing for multiple performance options.

The Tungsten510 SMARC is ideal for a broad range of applications, including industrial vision systems, smart signage and retail POS, industrial tablets and handhelds, industrial IoT gateways, autonomous and automated robots and vehicles, and more. It supports a variety of operating systems including Yocto Linux, Android, and Ubuntu. Ezurio's products are specifically designed to meet the needs of the industrial and medical markets, which typically require a 10+ year product lifecycle.

For more information about the Tungsten510 SMARC, visit: https://www.ezurio.com/product/tungsten510-smarc

About Ezurio

Ezurio turns design possibility into reality with a comprehensive range of RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ezurio provides solutions that reduce development costs and time to market. Our global reach and unmatched support are backed by a resilient global supply chain that gives our customers the stability to overcome every design challenge with confidence. Turn design possibility into reality with Ezurio, your connectivity expert.

To learn more about Ezurio, visit www.ezurio.com

